Blinds and Shades Market 2020 To Register Impressive growth | 3 Day Blinds LLC., Chicology Inc, Decora, Draper, Inc., others

The Blinds and Shades Market provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are 3 Day Blinds LLC., Chicology Inc, Decora, Draper, Inc., Elite Window Fashions, Hunter Douglas, Comfortex Window Fashions, Shade O Matic, Innovative Openings, Louvolite, Maxxmar Window Fashions, NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD., NORMAN WINDOW FASHIONS., Roll-A-Shade, Rollease Acmeda, Springs Window Fashions, MechoShade Systems, LLC., TimberBlindsMetroShade, Domir Blinds Manufacturing Inc., TOSO COMPANY, LIMITED, Graber, Budget Blinds, LLC among others.

Global blinds and shades market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing construction of commercial and residential constructions and rising popularity of online retail sector are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Blinds and shades main function is to cover windows and is a part of the hard window coverings. They filter the light and provide privacy. Roller shades, panel blinds, roam shades/ blinds, honeycomb shades; pleated shades and other are some of the common types of the blinds and shades. They are either made of synthetic or natural fabrics and are used in residential and commercial purposes. These blinds and shades are available in different sizes as per the requirement.

By Product (Roller Shades, Vertical Shades/ Blinds, Panel Blinds, Roman Shades/ Blinds, Venetian Blinds, Honeycomb Shades, Pleated Shades, Others),

Fabric (Natural, Synthetic),

Operating System (Manual, Automated),

Application (Residential, Commercial),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for motorized and solar blinds and shades will drive the market growth

Rising popularity of customized and trendy window coverings will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing prevalence for energy- efficient window covering is also enhancing the growth of this market

Increasing construction activities worldwide is also contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Risk associated with the suffocation will restrain the market growth

Lack of brand loyalty will also hamper the growth of this market

Shut down of corded blinds by retailers will also hinder the market growth

In January 2019, Xiaomi announced the launch of their Aqara Smart Curtain Motor which is the upgraded version of Aqara Smart Curtain Motor first which was launched back in 2017. The Aqara Smart Curtain Motor is basically a motorized shade and blinds for wireless control and can work on Zigbee curtains and blinds. This also provides option to the Mi users to set timer about when to open and close these blinds

In November 2018, Windey India announced the launch of their roller sun blinds which is specially designed for the bus applications. They are specifically designed as per the requirement of the domestic bus and are reliable & cost- effective. The main aim of the launch is to target all the bus OEMs and body builders so that they can strengthen their position in market

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Blinds and Shades market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Blinds and Shades market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Blinds and Shades market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Blinds and Shades Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

