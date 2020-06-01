Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size, Status, Demand and Global Outlook 2020: Daifuku Co. , Mecalux SA, Honeywell Intelligrated Inc.

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market was valued at USD 7.18 billion in 2019and is expected to reach USD 9.16 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.18% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

North America region is one of the largest markets for automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) in the world which is led by the United States. The market is reaching consolidation state owing to the presence of only a few major players and is segmented by product type and end-user industries. The report provides vendor profiles operating in the market along with the market share of each end-user industry and product type.

ASRS are most beneficial in warehouse applications. These systems save a large floor space, which is a crucial factor in warehouse operations. With the evolution of technology, the flow and control of materials have become better. The equipment offers better visualization, and the ability to handle variability, variety, and volume at higher speeds, thus, generating increased value.

The scope of the study for automated storage and retrieval systems market is limited to the hardware product systems offered by various vendors for their applications in a wide range of end-user vertical globally. The after sales services and maintenance are not considered for market estimation.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11211580764/global-automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-asrs-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?source=BESTRESEARCHREPORTS&Mode=21

Market By Top Companies:

Daifuku Co. Ltd, SSI Schaefer AG, Kion Group AG, Murata Machinery Ltd, Mecalux SA, Honeywell Intelligrated Inc., KUKA AG, Knapp AG, Kardex AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Viastore Systems GmbH

Industry Research Coverage

Retail Segment to Grow Significantly

– The retail industry has undergone drastic changes, with a significant number of countries witnessing a considerable growth rate. The competition faced by companies has made the industries improve their processes and become more efficient to cater to the customers needs.

– The purchasing pattern is shifting toward online shopping. Faster delivery channels and the strategic locations of distribution centers and warehouses are now necessities rather than an option. Given the trend of e-commerce, globally, the demand for ASRS is expected to increase in the retail industry during the forecast period.

– The growing retail industry across the globe is giving rise to the installation of warehouses and its management in the multiple regions. For instance, Costco Wholesale Corporation has been installing its warehouses every year with a consistent growth of 3-5%.

– Increased real estate cost around the existing facilities acts as a stimulus for the sectors to opt for these systems, as ASRS offers additional benefits, like optimum space utilization and increased control over inventory.

Get Exclusive Discount at-

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/11211580764/global-automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-asrs-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?source=BESTRESEARCHREPORTS&Mode=21

Competitive Landscape

– November 2019 – Mecalux partnered with Master Gift Import to install pallet racks and two blocks of compact racks with the Mecalux Pallet Shuttle system. The warehouse will be filled with pallet racks that will provide direct access to more than 27,000 pallets housed there. To ensure this, two blocks of high-density racks will also be installed and operated using the Pallet Shuttle system, where these racks will store more than 3,400 pallets.

– April 2019 – Daifuku Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of India-based Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited. Vega is involved in the consulting, design, manufacture, installation and after-sales service of conveyors and other material handling equipment within its domestic Indian market.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) (2020-2025)

─Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

─Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Analysis by Application

─Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]