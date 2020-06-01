Asia-Pacific Spunbond Market to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026

The fabrics obtained from spunbond technology are strong and cannot be torn easily. The fabrics are used for a wide variety of products such as furniture, carpet backing, apparel interlinings, bedding and packing materials. Growing demand for sports equipment in developing countries is leading to growth in demand for global spunbond market.

Spunbond is a type of technology or process used for the production of nonwoven fabrics. The process uses many polymers such as polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene, polyurethane, polyamide, nylon and others. among all the types of polymers, polyester provides high tensile strength and heat stability and is therefore, more expensive as compared to other types of raw materials used.

Asia-Pacific spunbond market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=asia-pacific-spunbond-market

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are DuPont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mogul Co., Ltd., Yaolong Spun bonded Nonwoven Technology Co., Ltd, Quanzhou Golden Nonwoven Co.,ltd., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., HuahaoNonwovens Co.,Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Kolon Industries, Inc., APEX Nonwovens, SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORP, Wenzhou Superteng Nonwoven Technology Co., Ltd, CEREX ADVANCED FABRICS, INC., Hadtex among others.

Recent Developments:

In June 2019, ZOLL Medical Corporation, manufactures medical devices acquired TherOx, Inc. The acquisition will help the company to expand the ZOLL product portfolio in support of excellence for patients and caregivers.

In March 2019, Asahi Kasei announced to expand its spunbond nonwovens production capacity by adding a new product line accompanied with its subsidiary situated in Thailand. The same will help the company raise its revenue in the spunbond market globally.

In August 2016, Berry Plastics Group, Inc. signed a contract with AEP Industries Inc., in which all the stocks in USD 765 million of AEP Industries Inc. were assimilated by Berry.

Inquire Regarding This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=asia-pacific-spunbond-market

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Market

Asia-Pacific spunbond market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, nylon raw material and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fine denier PET and nylon.

On the basis of nylon raw material, the market is segmented into adipic acid and caprolactam.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, filtration, rubber belting/hoses, rubber transfer molding, embroidery/apparel, composites, carpet/rugs, agriculture, electrical & electronics, textile, home furnishing, tapes/adhesives and others.

Research Methodology: Asia-Pacific Spunbond Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Distributors, Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=asia-pacific-spunbond-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]