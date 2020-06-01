Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026

With the growing use of lithium ion batteries in various consumer products the danger of explosion and their disposal has become tough. In order to prevent such disasters, it is quite necessary to recycle the lithium ion batteries. Recycling of lithium ion batteries can be done through various technological procedures such as hydrometallurgical process, pyro-metallurgy process and other mechanical processes.

The vast growing applications of lithium ion batteries in the end-use industries such as power generation, automotive, marine, etc. are boosting the market for lithium ion battery recycling globally.Lithium-ion battery recycling is referred to be the less toxic batteries which are easy to recycle and reuse.

Asia-Pacific lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific lithium-ion battery recycling market are Tesla, Snam SPA, Umicore, Tes – Amm India Pvt. Ltd., Raw Materials Company, Recupyl, innovative battery recycling, Global Technology Systems, Inc., ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, AKKUSER OY & DIGITOIMISTO ROI, American Manganese Inc., Battery Recycling Made Easy, Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Interstate Batteries, LI-CYCLE CORP., Lithion Recycling, Neometals Ltd, OnTo Technology, LLC., Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, Storage Battery Systems, LLC among others.

Recent Developments

In October 2019, Tes-Amm India Pvt. Ltd. announced the acquisition of certain assets of Recupyl SAS, battery recycling services in France and mainland Europe. Through this acquisition the company will expand its footprint in European market.

In June 2019, Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd organizes the pen day activity for public safety production during the recycling process of lithium-ion batteries with the theme of “preventing risks. It will eliminate hidden dangers, and take precautions against accidents to expand the awareness regarding the safety.

In August 2018, Neometals Ltd has integrated their lithium business in order to operate Mt Marion Lithium Mine in Western Australia. Mt Marion is a lithium production asset that provides the company with cash flow and an option to off-take lithium product. The move will help the company to access lithium concentrate business.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Asia-Pacific lithium-ion battery recycling market is segmented into three notable segments which are chemistry, technology and end-user.

On the basis of chemistry, the market is segmented into Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LI-CO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium-Manganese Oxide Spinal (LMO) and Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LI-TO).

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into hydrometallurgical process, pyrometallurgy process, mechanical process and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, power, industrial, marine and others.

