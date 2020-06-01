Artificial Turf Market 2020 Development, Trends and Potential of the Market to 2026| Tarkett, Sport Group, Tencate grass, SiS Pitches, Dow, others

Artificial Turf Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

The Artificial Turf Market provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Tarkett, Sport Group, Tencate grass, SiS Pitches, Dow, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Shaw Industries, Victoria PLC, Act Global, SIS Pitches, Tigerturf, Matrix Turf, AstroTurf, Nurteks Hali, LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A., Sportlink among others.

Global artificial turf market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR of 10.32% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to high uses of artificial turf in sports pitches due to its high durability, superior quality, low maintenance, virtual appeal, eco-friendly attribute and all weather utility.

Artificial turf is a petroleum-based turf, a substitute for conventional turf. Artificial turf is made from synthetic fibres. It is used in grounds, stadiums, pitches, fields and for sports that were played on grass. However, artificial turf is also used for residential lawns and in other commercial applications as well. The Artificial turf market is operates at a B2C level. The market is expected to grow due to increasing demand from sports venues.

By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamides),

Infill Material (Petroleum-Based Infills, Sand Infill, Plant-Based Infills),

Application (Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Airports, Balconies, Others), Height/Pile Depth (6mm, 20mm, 30mm, 37mm, 45mm),

Pile Density (Low, Medium, High),

Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of artificial turf in sports venues due to less usage of water and pesticides helps to propel the market growth

Increase in the number of sports arenas can increase the market growth

Rising urbanization is another prominent factor aiding the growth of artificial turf market

Versatility & preparation and weather utility is driving the market growth

Market Restraint:

High surface temperature of artificial turf is expected to restrict the market growth

Health and environmental impact of artificial grass hinder the market growth

High cost of artificial turf hamper the growth of this market

In August 2019, Labosport (France) has acquired TGMS Ltd (U.K.) a sports surface consultancy that is into design & management of artificial turf and natural sports pitches in the UK. The acquisition will help company to increase sales in UK as TGMS Ltd is one of major competitor in artificial turf in U.K.

In August 2019, AstroTurf Corporation (U.S.) is going to acquire Nagle Athletic Surfaces, Inc., (U.S.) specialised in track and outdoor court installation. The acquisition will help company to increase its market share as Nagle Athletic Surfaces, Inc. is providing wide range products

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Artificial Turf market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Artificial Turf market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Artificial Turf market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Artificial Turf Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

