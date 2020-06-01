Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Detailed Analysis 2018-2025: Intel, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Facebook, Micron Technology and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 176 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is expected to reach USD 10,110.2 Million by 2025 from USD 730.6 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 45.55%.

#Key Players- Intel (US), NVIDIA (US), Xilinx (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Facebook (US), Micron Technology (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US),and Amazon(US).

The artificial intelligence in supply chain market for software offerings is expected to hold a larger share. The continuous developments have been witnessed in AI software and related software development kits. Also, AI software is capable of behaving intelligently. Creating intelligent software involves simulating a number of capabilities, which include reasoning, learning, problem-solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

The market for computer vision technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of computer vision for autonomous or semi autonomous applications in various industries, such as manufacturing and automotive, is propelling the growth of this technology in the AI market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for This Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

4.2 Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, By Processor

4.3 Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market for Fleet Management Application, By Technology

4.4 Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market in APAC, By Application

4.5 Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of Big Data

5.2.1.2 Demand for Greater Visibility and Transparency in Supply Chain Data and Processes

5.2.1.3 Adoption of AI to Improve Consumer Services and Satisfaction

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Number of AI Experts

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Impact of Cloud-Based Supply Chain Solutions

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Intelligent Business Process and Automation

5.2.3.3 Improving Operational Efficiency in Manufacturing Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulties in Data Integration From Multiple Sources

5.2.4.2 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

5.3 Case Studies

5.3.1 A Leading Luxury Vehicles Manufacturer Employed IBM Watson to Improve Critical Parts Management

5.3.2 Splice Machine Partners With Intrigo to Provide Order Promising and Scheduling Solution for Infinera

5.3.3 UPS Chatbot Now Available VIA the Google Assistant

5.3.4 Panalpina Engaged With Clearmetal for Predictive Logistics

5.3.5 Cummins Using Llamasoft Demand Guru for Demand Modelling

6 Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Processors

6.2.1.1 MPU

6.2.1.2 GPU

6.2.1.3 FPGA

6.2.1.4 ASIC

6.2.2 Memory

6.2.3 Network

6.3 Software

6.3.1 AI Platforms

6.3.1.1 Application Program Interface (API)

6.3.1.2 Machine Learning Framework

6.3.2 AI Solutions

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Deployment & Integration

6.4.2 Support & Maintenance

…and More

