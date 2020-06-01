(2020-2025) POS Terminals Market Global Insights and Trends | Ingenico, Verifone, PAX, Newland Payment

POS Terminals is a computerized replacement for a cash register. The POS system can include the ability to record and track customer orders, process credit and debit cards, connect to other systems in a network, and manage inventory. Generally, a POS terminal has as its core a personal computer, which is provided with application-specific programs and I/O devices for the particular environment in which it will serve. A POS system for a restaurant, for example, is likely to have all menu items stored in a database that can be queried for information in a number of ways. POS terminals are used in most industries that have a point of sale such as a service desk, including Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Retail.

The POS Terminals market was valued at 6260 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 18800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period

The POS Terminals industry is relatively concentrated, the top ten manufactures production accounting 87% global market share in 2015. The global market scale of POS Terminals is about 4.6 billion dollars in 2015. It is expected to reach 11.4 billion dollars by 2021, with the CAGR of 16%.

POS Terminals Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in POS Terminals Market Report are:

Ingenico, Verifone, PAX, Newland Payment, LIANDI, Xin Guo Du, New POS Technology, Bitel, CyberNet, Castles Technology, SZZT

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

Fixed POS Terminals

Wireless POS Terminals

Mobile POS and etc.

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

Financial Institutions

Third-Party Payment Institutions

Other

Recent News and Updates:

Ingenico:

February 27, 2018 Ingenico Group introduces Axium, its open Android POS platform digitalizing in-store commerce

March 16, 2011 India Ingenico and IL&FS ETS launch Smart Card Based biometric Financial Inclusion solution

Apr 17, 2018 Ingenico launches new mobile biometric POS terminal

April 16, 2018 Ingenico Group introduces the Move/2500 B, its third generation biometric POS

Verifone:

01 April 2015011 Verifone launches Android-based cloud POS system

10.05.2017 Verifone Launches Carbon 8 Portable Pos Terminal

June 23, 2017 Verifone reveals 2 new POS terminals

Bitel:

Dec 11, 2018 ARATEK fingerprint sensor featured in new BITEL POS terminal

Jun 08, 2016 PayUmoney Launches new POS terminals

Dec. 11, 2018 BITEL Launches New POS Terminal Powered by ARATEK

POS Terminals Market Scenario:

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Ingenico, Verifone, PAX, Newland Payment, LIANDI, Xin Guo Du, New POS Technology, Bitel, CyberNet, Castles Technology, SZZT and etc.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of POS Terminals and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in electronic payment industry. China has witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of POS Terminals in the Asia Pacific region. And in 2015 China production POS Terminals about 8600 K Unit, accounting 22% global market share.

In recent years, the demand for electronic payment has been growing and the demand of faster speed of payment has been growing as well. This trend has made the demand of Mobile POS Systems become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of POS Terminals starch will increase.

The key insights of the POS Terminals Market report:

─The report provides key statistics on the market status of the POS Terminals market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

─The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

─The POS Terminals market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.

─The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

─The report estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of POS Terminals Market.

─Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

─The report makes some important proposals for a new project of POS Terminals Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

