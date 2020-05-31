Semi Trailer Market Business Growth And Highest Return On Investment (ROI) Analysis By 2026

This Global Semi-Trailer Market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of Automotive industry. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. This Global Semi-Trailer Market report provides major statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Automotive industry. The company profiles of all the chief and dominating market players and brands who are taking steps such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are mentioned in the report.

Global Semi-Trailer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 27.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 40.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising manufacturing activities in developing countries is major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global semi-trailer market are China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd, Wabash National Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, KRONE, Kögel Trailer GmbH, HYUNDAI Translead, LAMBERET SAS, Wilhelm Schwarzmüller GmbH, Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Inc., Doepker Industries Limited, Trail King Industries, Polar Tank, Pitts Trailers, East Manufacturing Corporation, Mac Trailer Manufacturing, Inc., Strick Trailers, LLC., HEIL TRAILER INTERNATIONAL, STI HOLDINGS, INC, Vanguard National Trailer Corp.

Conducts Overall Global Semi-Trailer Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Semi-Trailer Market By Type (Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry Van, Refrigerated, Tanker, Others), Tonnage Type (Below 25 Ton, 25–50 Ton, 51–100 Ton, Above 100 Ton), Number of Axles (Less Than 3 Axles, 3–4 Axles, More Than 4 Axles), End- User (Heavy Industry, Construction, Medical, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Textile Industry, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Semi-Trailer Market

Semi-trailer is a trailer which doesn’t have any shaft and the combination of one or more trailor which is used to carry carriage is called semi- trailer truck. These semi- trailers are widely used in the industries like construction, medical, oil& gas, food & beverages etc. The large amount of the semi- trailer weight is supported by tractor unit known as dolly and these semi-trailers when are disassociated are armed with landing gear. Growth in the cold chain industry is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the cold chain industry is driving the growth of this market.

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

Rising local manufacturer is restraining the growth of this market.

Dearth of proper infrastructure is another important factor restraining the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Manac Inc. announced that they have acquired Alutrec Inc. This acquisition will help the Manac to expand their portfolio as alutrec has wide range of products in aluminum platform segment which will help both the company to expand and strengthen their business in the market place.

In September 2017, Wabash National Corporation announced that they have acquired Supreme Industries, Inc. so that they can influence the urbanization and ecommerce trends for home delivery. This acquisition will advance the final mile evolution strategy.

Table Of Contents: Global Semi-Trailer Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Semi-Trailer Market”

60–Tables

220–No of Figures

350–Pages

