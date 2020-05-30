Robo Advisory Market Growth Prospectus with New Innovations by 2027 – Axos Invest, Betterment, Charles Schwab, Futureadvisor, Hedgeable, Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited

Increasing internet penetration, advice related to investment at low cost, increase in maturity of digital advice technologies are anticipated to propel the growth of robo-advisory market. A number of small investors can also use robo-advisors to monitor the development of their portfolio as they are available at low starting prices, provide attractive returns, strikingly different and innovative than classical investment plans offered by the banking sector.

Robo-advisory is an algorithm based automated portfolio management service. Various wealth management companies offer this technology. It helps in reducing management cost involved in providing all the financial advice through manpower, thus assisting wealth management companies to provide this as an insignificant cost service for their customers. Robo advisory is an automated portfolio management software, which allows the customers to steadily adjust and customize the online investment in order to meet their long-term financial goals and short-term investment strategy.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Robo Advisory market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Robo Advisory industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major vendors covered in this report:

– Axos Invest, Inc.

– Betterment LLC

– Charles Schwab and Co., Inc.

– Futureadvisor

– Hedgeable, Inc.

– Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited

– Personal Capital Corporation

– SIGFIG Wealth Management, LLC

– The Vanguard Group, Inc.

– Wealthfront Corporation

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Robo Advisory market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Robo Advisory market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Robo Advisory market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Robo Advisory market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Robo Advisory Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

