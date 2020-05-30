Microfluidics Market Size, Share, Global Industry Outlook & Forecast To 2026

Recently added new global Microfluidics Market report by Value Market research include exhaustive analysis of the industry coupled with other important market aspects like size, share, growth factors, trends, industry outlook, demand and developments for the forecast period of 2020-2026. Additionally, the report also incorporates an important market player with in-depth analysis of the market in terms of both regional and country level.

The report also covers a detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the microfluidics market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dolomite Centre, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Fluidigm Corporation, Micronit Microfluidics BV, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and uFluidix. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and escalating geriatric population across the globe is driving the market growth. Also, increasing demand of early testing, point-of-care and personalized treatment is also fuelling the market growth. In addition, rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology research funding is again boosting the microfluidics demand in the market. Though, increasing demand for faster and decentralized diagnostics and increasing usage in molecular diagnostic is expected to drive the demand in the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with integrated instruments and microfluidic sensors may hamper market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of microfluidics.

Market Segmentation

The broad microfluidics market has been sub-grouped into material, component and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Material

Polymer-Based

Glass Based

Silicon-Based

Other Materials

By Component

Microfluidic Chips

Micro Pumps

Micro Needles

Other Components

By Application

In-vitro Diagnostics

Pharmaceuticals

Drug Delivery

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for microfluidics in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

