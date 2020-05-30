IoT In Healthcare Market Size, Share, Trends and Industry Forecast To 2026

The new IoT In Healthcare Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the IoT in healthcare and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The report also covers a detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the IoT in healthcare market includes AdhereTech, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Google, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Microsoft and Proteus Digital Health. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The growing technological advancements and increasing expenditure in the healthcare industry are pushing the IoT in healthcare. Also, the growing geriatric population along with rising prevalence for chronic diseases is another factor driving the market growth. In addition, increasing demand for low-cost disease management and treatment are also accelerating market growth. However, the risk associated with data privacy and security may hamper market growth. Nevertheless, shifting preference of consumers towards “low-power wide-area networks” (LPWANs) is expected to spur opportunity during the forecast period.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of IoT in healthcare.

Market Segmentation

The broad IoT in healthcare market has been sub-grouped into Component, technology, application and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Component

Medical Devices

Wearable External Medical Devices

Implanted Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

Systems and Software

Remote Device Management

Network Bandwidth Management

Data Analytics

Application Security

Network Security

Services

System Integration Services

Consulting, Training, And Education

Support And Maintenance Services

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Low Energy

Zigbee

Near Field Communication

Cellular

Satellite

By End-Use

Clinical Research Organizations

Hospitals And Clinics

Research And Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Application

Telemedicine

Medication Management

Clinical Operations

Inpatient Monitoring

Connected Imaging

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for IoT in healthcare in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

