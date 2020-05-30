Database Security Market Expected to Grow at 7.01 Billion In Revenue by 2022

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Database Security Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 170 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

#Key Players- IBM Corporation (US),Oracle Corporation (US),Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (US),Thales e-Security (France),McAfee, LLC (US),Fortinet, Inc. (US),Innovative Routines International (US),Micro Focus (UK),Imperva (US),HexaTier (Israel),Gemalto NV (Netherlands),Protegrity USA, Inc. (US).

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1260111

The Global Database Security Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.95 Billion in 2017 to US$ 7.01 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during the forecast period.

Database encryption is one of the crucial solutions for securing the database. The database encryption can be done in 2 ways: encryption of data at rest and encryption of data in transit with better authentication control. Vendors in the market offer various encryption solutions to protect sensitive business data from both insiders as well as outsiders.

APAC is the highest growing region in the database security market. The market in India, China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea is growing at a significant rate. Owing to the massive growth of data from all industries in this, database security solutions are widely adopted. Whether it is manufacturing or media and entertainment, an enormous flow of data is increasing the need for an effective database security solution.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1260111

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Database Security Market

4.2 Market By Region

4.3 Market By Type of Vertical and Region

4.4 Best Market to Invest In, By Region, 2017

5 Database Security Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Market Dynamics

5.1.2.1 Drivers

5.1.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Sophisticated Security Solutions

5.1.2.1.2 Evolving Regulatory Landscape

5.1.2.1.3 Growing Volumes of Business Data Across Industries

5.1.2.2 Restraints

5.1.2.2.1 Budget Constraints and High Installation Cost of Solutions

5.1.2.3 Opportunities

5.1.2.3.1 Proliferation of Cloud-Based Applications and Services

5.1.2.3.2 Growing Acquisitions in the Database Security Solutions Market

5.1.2.4 Challenges

5.1.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Multi-Layered Security.

5.1.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Database Security: Use Cases

5.2.1.1 Use Case #1: Government

5.2.1.2 Use Case #2: Retail

5.2.1.3 Use Case #3: Financial Services

5.2.2 Rules and Regulations

5.2.2.1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

5.2.2.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa)

5.2.2.3 The Gramm-Leach-Bliley (GLB) Act

5.2.2.4 The Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

5.2.2.5 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.2.3 Standard Features Offered By Database Security Vendors

5.2.3.1 Data Discovery and Classification

5.2.3.2 Data Protection and Threat Prevention

5.2.3.3 Vulnerability Assessment

5.2.3.4 Monitoring and Analytics

5.2.3.5 Access Control and Management

5.2.3.6 Audit and Compliance

5.2.3.7 Performance and Scalability

…and More

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1260111