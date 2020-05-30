Data Migration Market Is Growing Significantly | IBM, Information Builders, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, AWS and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Data Migration Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 157 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Data Migration Market size is expected to grow from US$ 5.14 Billion in 2017 to US$ 11.49 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players profiled in the Data Migration Market:

IBM (US)

Information Builders (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP (Germany)

AWS (US)

SAS Institute (US)

Informatica(US)

Attunity (US)

Syncsort (US)

Scribe Software (US)

Talend (US)

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the data migration market began with capturing data on key vendor revenues through secondary research, which included directories and databases (D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Factiva). The vendor offerings were also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation.

The data migration market growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region has started to gain momentum and is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years. Rising awareness for business continuity can be attributed to continuous increase in focus of companies on improving their customer service to drive competitive differentiation and revenue growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Data Migration Market

4.2 Market By Industry Vertical and Region

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Lifecycle, By Region, 2017

5 Data Migration Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Market Dynamics

5.1.3 Drivers

5.1.3.1 Increasing Business Data Volumes

5.1.3.2 Evolving Regulatory Landscape

5.1.3.3 Need to Retain the Legacy Data

5.1.4 Restraints

5.1.4.1 Data Quality and Address Verification Issues

5.1.5 Opportunities

5.1.5.1 Growing Inclination Toward Cloud Deployments

5.1.5.2 Rising Need for Disaster Recovery for Business Continuity

5.1.6 Challenges

5.1.6.1 Risk of Data Loss and Data Ownership Concerns

5.1.6.2 Platform, Network, and Other Complexities

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Data Migration Types

5.2.1.1 Storage Migration

5.2.1.2 Database Migration

5.2.1.3 Application Migration

5.2.1.4 Cloud Migration

5.2.2 Data Migration Use Cases

5.2.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2.2 Use Case # 1: to Minimize the Roll-Out Time of Data Migration and Integration to Improve the Quality of Data Services

5.2.2.3 Use Case #2: Migrating Windows 2003 Server to Windows 2012 Server

5.2.2.4 Use Case #3: Migrating Data From A Legacy System to A New System

5.2.3 Regulatory Implications

5.2.3.1 Introduction

5.2.3.2 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (SOX)

5.2.3.3 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

5.2.3.4 Basel

5.2.3.5 Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)

5.2.3.6 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)/Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HiTech)

5.2.4 Best Practices to Be Followed During Data Migration

…and More

