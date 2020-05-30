Data Backup and Recovery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022 | IBM, CA Technologies, Commvault, Dell, HPE, Oracle, Microsoft, Veritas Technologies, Acronis and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Data Backup and Recovery Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 142 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

#Key Players- IBM (US), CA Technologies (US), Commvault, (US), Dell (US), HPE (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Veritas Technologies (US), Acronis (US), NetApp (US), Unitrends (US) and Veeam (US).

The Global Data Backup and Recovery Market size is expected to grow from US$ 7.13 Billion in 2017 to US$ 11.59 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the data backup and recovery market during the forecast period. The government initiatives and regulatory policies, such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Sarbanes–Oxley (SOX) to promote the adoption of data backup and recovery software and associated services in the region.

The APAC region is expected to witness significant growth and is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global data backup and recovery market. APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and has always been a lucrative market. Various enterprises in APAC, across industry verticals, need to manage the heterogeneity in enterprise data and to protect the same.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Data Backup and Recovery Market By Software and Region, 2017

4.3 Market By Region, 2017 vs 2022

4.4 Market Investment Scenario

4.5 Top 3 Verticals, 2017–2022

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of Enormous Amount of Data

5.2.1.2 Rising Need for Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.2.1.3 Operational Excellence and Data Quality Management

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Data Backup

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Strict Competition From Open-Source Alternatives

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Deployment of Data Maturity Model

5.2.3.2 Blockchain Solutions for the Future of Data Backup

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Management of Unstructured Data

5.2.4.2 Presence of Data Silos

5.3 Data Backup and Recovery: Metrics

5.3.1 Recovery Point Objective (RPO)

5.3.2 Recovery Time Objective (RTO)

5.4 Data Backup: Options

5.4.1 Automatic Backup

5.4.2 Manual Backup

5.4.3 Hybrid Backup

5.4.4 Incremental Backup

5.4.5 Differential Backup

5.5 Data Backup and Recovery: Features

5.5.1 Full Image Backup

5.5.2 Disk Cloning

5.5.3 Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disk (RAID) Recovery

5.6 Data Backup: Types

5.6.1 Full Backup

5.6.2 Incremental Backup

5.6.3 Differential Backup

5.6.4 Mirror Backup

…and More

