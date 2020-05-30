Contraceptive Market Size, Share, Global Industry Outlook & Forecast To 2026

Recently added new global Contraceptive Market report by Value Market research include exhaustive analysis of the industry coupled with other important market aspects like size, share, growth factors, trends, industry outlook, demand and developments for the forecast period of 2020-2026. Additionally, the report also incorporates an important market player with in-depth analysis of the market in terms of both regional and country level.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the contraceptive market includes Actavis, Inc., Bayer HealthCare AG, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Medicines360, Medisafe Distribution Inc, Merck & Co., Inc., Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The increasing number of women postponing their motherhood due to prioritization of their career is the key factor driving the market growth of contraceptives. The rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STD) and rise in the NGOs and government initiatives in order to promote the use of contraceptives is further pushing the market growth. However, lack of sex education in undeveloped and developing countries and side effects associated with the use of contraceptives are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of contraceptive.

Market Segmentation

The broad Contraceptive market has been sub-grouped into product and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

Drugs Contraceptive Pills/ Combined Hormonal Contraceptives (CHCS)

Male Contraceptive Pills

Female Contraceptive Pills

Topical Contraceptives Contraceptive Injectable Others (Contraceptive Gels, Jellies And Creams) Medical Devices Male Contraceptive Devices (Condoms) Female Contraceptive Devices

Female Condoms

Intrauterine Devices

Hormonal IUCD Copper IUCD Contraceptive Sponges Contraceptive Diaphragms Contraceptive Patches Sub-Dermal Contraceptive Implants Non-Surgical Permanent Contraceptive Devices Contraceptive Vaginal Rings

By End User

Hospitals

Home care

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for contraceptive in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

