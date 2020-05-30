Cloud Application Security Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2022

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Cloud Application Security Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 140 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Cloud Application Security Market size is expected to grow from US$ 6.78 Billion in 2017 to US$ 13.67 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1%.

Top Key Players profiled in the Cloud Application Security Market:

Cisco Systems (US)

Fortinet (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Proofpoint (US)

Symantec (US)

Bitglass (US)

CensorNet (UK)

CipherCloud (US)

Netskope (US)

Skyhigh Networks (US)

The large enterprises segment is estimated to have largest market share and dominate the cloud application security market. The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the increased adoption of cloud-based applications; SMEs are deploying cloud application security solutions to secure their business operations.

Asia Pacific (APAC) includes emerging economies, such as India and China, which are rapidly deploying cloud application security solutions and services. This is mainly due to an increase in sophistication of cyber-attacks in organizations. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

