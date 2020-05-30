Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Size, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report to 2026

Recently added new global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market report by Value Market research include exhaustive analysis of the industry coupled with other important market aspects like size, share, growth factors, trends, industry outlook, demand and developments for the forecast period of 2020-2026. Additionally, the report also incorporates an important market player with in-depth analysis of the market in terms of both regional and country level.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the cancer/tumor profiling market include Claris Life Sciences, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc., Perthera, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc. V., Strand, ApoCell, Contextual Genomics, Agendia, and GenScript. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The growing number of cancer cases across the globe is the major factor driving the demand for cancer/tumor profiling. The increasing utility of biomarkers and funding for cancer research is further fuelling the market growth. In addition to this, efficient and effective result of this profiling is also boosting the market growth. However, high cost associated with the diagnosis and usage of these methods for the treatment may hamper the market growth. Whereas, the rising need for point-of-care diagnostics and personalized medicines is expected to offer new opportunities growth to the market growth over the forecast period.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of cancer/tumor profiling.

Market Segmentation

The broad cancer/tumor profiling market has been sub-grouped into the application, technology and cancer type. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Application

Clinical Applications

Research Applications

By Technology

Immunoassays

Hybridization

Next-generation Sequencing

Mass Spectroscopy

Other Technologies (Pyrosequencing and Sanger Sequencing)

By Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Other Cancer Types

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for cancer/tumor profiling in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

