Blood Screening Market Size, Share, Trends and Industry Forecast To 2026

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the blood screening market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Grifols, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SOFINA s.a (Biomérieux), And Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing awareness regarding blood donations is propelling the global blood screening market growth. Also, raising awareness among people regarding safe blood donation along with the increasing adoption of nucleic acid testing and healthcare is further anticipated to augment the market demand. However, high initial and operating cost and lack of skilled professionals in blood screening can hinder the market growth. Whereas, the adoption of pathogen reduction technology in the blood screening process is expected to stimulate the market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The broad blood screening market has been sub-grouped into technology and product. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Technology

Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAT)

ELISA

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)

Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Western Blotting

By Product

Reagent

Instrument

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for blood screening in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

