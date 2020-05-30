Authentication Services Market by Service (Compliance Management, Subscription Keys Management, Managed Public Key Infrastructure, and Reporting)- Global Forecast to 2022

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Authentication Services Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 118 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

#Key Players-Verizon (US),Trust wave(US),Gemal to (the Netherlands),Wipro (India),Tata Ccommunications (India),Bell Canada (Canada),GCI Channel Solutions (UK),Entrust Datacard (US),GCX(India),Interoute (UK).

The authentication services market size is expected to grow from USD 622.9 million in 2017 to USD 1,619.5 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period.

The eCommerce vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vertical deals with selling consumer products and services to its clients through multiple channels. eCommerce is one of the top cost-conscious verticals and the most targeted vertical by cyber criminals because of the potential payouts and a huge number of monetary transactions via credit and debit cards.

As per the geographic analysis, the APAC region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the authentication services market, due to an increasing number of digital identities, online transactions, and mobile computing devices. Additinally, India, Japan, and Singapore have all updated or introduced new national cyber security policies that would drive the authentication services market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.1.1 Business Intelligence

1.1.2 Competitive Intelligence

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions and Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Managed Authentication Services Market

4.2 Market By Service Type

4.3 Market Share Across Various Regions

4.4 Market By Authentication Type

4.5 Market By Tokenization Type

4.6 Market By Vertical

4.7 Market Investment Scenario

5 Managed Authentication Services Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Managed Authentication Services: Technology Overview

5.3 Global Security Breach Snapshot

5.4 Use Case

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Increasing Number of Digital Identities

5.5.1.2 Mobile Soft Token Outpacing Hard Tokens

5.5.1.3 Government Agencies Pushing for Standardization of Data Security Protocols

5.5.1.4 Companies Increasingly Appear Willing to Outsource Security

5.5.1.5 Enterprises are Heavily Relying on Mobile Computing Application

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Management of Virtual Server Increasing the Risk of Data Breach

5.5.3 Opportunity

5.5.3.1 Growing Integration of Biometric Sensor in Security-Based Application and in Mobility Devices

5.5.3.2 Wide Adoption of Authentication in Emerging Markets

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Limited Certified Security Experts

5.5.4.2 Uncertainty and Pushback From End-User

5.6 Access Points

5.6.1 Endpoint Access

5.6.2 Local Access

5.6.3 Remote Access

…and More

