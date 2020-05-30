Artificial Intelligence Platform Market by Application (Forecasts & Prescriptive Models, Chatbots, Speech Recognition, Text Recognition)– Global Forecast to 2022

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Artificial Intelligence Platform Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 144 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The market for Artificial Intelligence Platform is expected to grow from US$ 2.61 Billion in 2017 to US$ 9.88 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5%.

Top Companies profiled in the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market:

Microsoft (US)

Google (US)

Salesforce (US)

IBM (US)

Intel (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

HPE (US)

Ayasdi (US)

Qualcomm Technologies (US)

Absolutdata (California US)

The applications in the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market include forecasts and prescriptive models, chatbots, speech recognition, text recognition, and others (face detection and sentiment analysis). Forecasts and prescriptive models help various organizations to optimize their strategy and operational efforts by providing analysis of historical data.

APAC is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors, such as higher technological advancement in the region, the rapid expansion of domestic enterprises, and higher development of infrastructure are driving the growth of Artificial Intelligence Platform across different industry verticals.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 AI Platform Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 AI Platform Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market

4.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market, By End-User, 2017–2022

4.3 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Lifecycle Analysis, By Region, 2017–2022

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Architecture

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

5.3.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

5.3.4 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

5.3.5 International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Ai-Based Solutions

5.4.1.2 Proliferation in Data Generation

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Slow Digitization Rate Across Emerging Economies

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Intelligent Business Processes

5.4.3.2 Growing Innovations Across End-Users

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Employees

5.4.4.2 Data Privacy Issues

…and More

