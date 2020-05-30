24.9% Growth Rate for Microsegmentation Market by 2022 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Microsegmentation Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 142 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Microsegmentation Market is expected to grow from US$ 670.3 Million in 2017 to US$ 2,038.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.

In the Latin American and APAC regions, the BFSI vertical is expected to witness the highest CAGR. This sector is continuously upgrading its processing and transaction technologies, and requires end-to-end security solutions to optimize operations against both internal and external threats.

The APAC region is expected to witness significant growth and is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the the microsegmentation market. APAC has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies, and it has always been a lucrative market. The APAC region is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets, as the governments in the APAC countries are continuously investing in the Research and Development (R&D) of microsegmentation services.

#Key Players- VMware (US), Cisco (US), Unisys (US), vArmour (US), Juniper Networks (US), OPAQ Networks (US), Nutanix (US), Cloudvisory (US), GuardiCore (Israel), ExtraHop (US), ShieldX Networks (US), and Bracket Computing (US).

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Microsegmentation Market

4.2 Market By Region (2017 vs 2022)

4.3 Market Investment Scenario (2017–2022)

4.4 Market By Security Type, 2017–2022

4.5 Market Share of the Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2017

5 Microsegmentation Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Ransomware Attacks on Connected Devices/Systems

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Security Virtualization and Cloud Computing

5.2.1.3 Increase in Network Connectivity and Data Theft

5.2.1.4 Maintaining A Safe Third-Party Access

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Security Solutions

5.2.2.2 Limited Security Budgets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Stringent Security Laws and Regulations

5.2.3.2 Increasing Growth in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications and Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Implementation Challenges

5.2.4.2 Lack of Competent Security Professionals

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Cisco Application-Centric Infrastructure Ecosystem Brings Digital Innovation to the Dutch Healthcare

5.3.2 VMware Nsx Helps Western Carolina University By Boosting Security, Intelligent Operations, and Disaster Recovery

5.3.3 Varmour Strengthens Security at the National Institute of Natural Sciences With Microsegmentation

5.3.4 Juniper Networks Helps Symantec Build A Security Multitenant Cloud Platform

5.4 Innovation Spotlight

List of Tables:

Table 1 Microsegmentation Market Size, By Component, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 2 Software: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 3 Services: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 4 Microsegmentation Market Size, By Service, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 5 Managed Services: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 6 Professional Services: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 7 Professional Services: Market Size, By Type, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 8 Consulting and Advisory: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 9 Training and Education: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 10 Support and Maintenance: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 11 Design and Integration: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 12 Microsegmentation Market Size, By Security Type, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 13 Network Security: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 14 Database Security: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 15 Application Security: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 16 Microsegmentation Market Size, By Deployment Type, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 17 On-Premises: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 18 Cloud: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 19 Microsegmentation Market Size, By Organization Size, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 20 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 21 Large Enterprises: Market Size, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

…and More

