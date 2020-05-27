Video streaming market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2019 – 2026 | Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited

Video streaming market by Component (Solution and Services), Solution Type (IPTV, Over-the-top, and Pay TV), Streaming Type (LiveLinear Video Streaming, and Non-Linear Video Streaming), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise, and Hybrid), Revenue Model (Subscription, Transactional, Advertisement, and Hybrid), End User (Consumer, and Enterprise) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

A video streaming refers to the transmission of video data, for example, it can be processed as a stable and continuous stream through a network. Because of the flow, the client browser or plugin can display multimedia data before the entire file is transferred. Video streaming technology is based on 2-key technology, video coding technology and scalable video distribution technology.

In video streaming the data from a video file is continuously delivered via the Internet to a remote user. By using video streaming platforms, user can view a video online without being downloaded on a host computer or device. Video streaming technology helps organizations to modernize their daily operations such as live table conferences, scheduling meetings, and interacting internally with customers or clients, which is increasing its adoption among the enterprises. Providing secured video streaming services with encrypted on-demand and live video streaming becomes a differentiating factor influencing the customers to subscribe to these services. Key players such as Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, are continuously developing top streaming services and updating their content libraries to attract global customers.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/3c1Vhqw

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Baidu Inc., Comcast Corporation, Hulu, LLC., Ustream, Inc., Kaltura, Inc., Akamai Technologies, and Brightcove Inc.

Factors such as increase in adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, increase in live streamed content, and rise in popularity of video game streaming services are driving the growth of the global video streaming market. In addition, extensive use of videos in corporate training as well as massive growth of online video in developing economies are the factors that majorly boost the growth of the market. However, bandwidth limitations and latency & reliability issues are expected to hamper the video streaming market growth. Furthermore, rise in impact of video streaming in the education sector and integration of advanced technologies in video platforms to improve video quality are providing numerous opportunities for the market.

Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/2A89lS6

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global video streaming market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global video streaming industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Video Streaming Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Video Streaming Market, By Solution Type

Chapter 6: Video Streaming Market, By Streaming Type

Chapter 7: Video Streaming Market, By Deployment Mode

Chapter 8: Video Streaming Market, By Revenue Model

Chapter 9: Video Streaming Market, By End User

Chapter 10: Video Streaming Market, By Region

Chapter 11: Company Profile

11.1. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Key Executives

11.1.3. Company Snapshot

11.1.4. Operating Business Segments

11.1.5. Product Portfolio

11.1.6. R&D Expenditure

11.1.7. Business Performance

11.1.8. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

11.2. Amazon.Com Inc.

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Key Executives

11.2.3. Company Snapshot

11.2.4. Operating Business Segments

11.2.5. Product Portfolio

11.2.6. Business Performance

11.2.7. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

11.3. Baidu, Inc.

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Key Executives

11.3.3. Company Snapshot

11.3.4. Operating Business Segments

11.3.5. Product Portfolio

11.3.6. R&D Expenditure

11.3.7. Business Performance

11.3.8. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

11.4. Brightcove Inc.

Complete Report: https://bit.ly/2X2hh0o

Contact US:

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.