Two Wheeler Slipper Clutch Market research Structure Analysis for the Period 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Two-Wheeler Slipper Clutch Market: Overview

Two-wheeler slipper clutch is also famous as slider clutch or back torque limiting clutch. The foremost function of two wheeler slipper clutch is to reduce the back torque at the time of deceleration or suddenly downshifting of gears. Owing to these outstanding features of two wheeler slipper clutch, it is also known as antilock braking system for drivetrain. Back torque is a term used in automotive regarding for two wheeler slipper clutch, the function of back torque is to transfer torque to the rear wheel at the time of deceleration of bikes. Two wheeler slipper clutch is mainly designed and developed for performance-oriented motorcycles to diminish the effects of engine braking at the time of deceleration of bike.

In conventional clutch, the braking torque is transferred to the rear wheel via shaft or chain drive which may be cause for lost traction of bike. In terms of design, two wheeler slipper clutch consists of two bases, dog clutches, ramps with ball bearing, spline hub and clutch plates. In terms of mechanism, when the rider decelerate the bikes, suddenly back torque generated and the spline hub slides on the bearing ramps and gradually it start to disconnecting from the clutch plates and create a gap between input shaft and output shaft. Consequently, the bike could decelerate without lose traction on the road.

Two wheeler slipper clutch is highly associated with high performance bikes owing to at the time of sudden gear downshifting may cause tear or wear of the engine components. Thereby, two wheeler slipper clutch is projected to play crucial role for the two wheeler drive train. Although, slipper clutch technology is new for racing bikes in developing country therefore, industry leaders is highly poised towards innovation in material for two wheeler slipper clutch as well as in components such as dog clutch and ramp. On the emphasis of growth, the global two-wheeler slipper clutch market is anticipated to grow with addressable growth rate over the slated time period owing to increasing bike rider’s interest towards high performance or high speed bikes.

Two-Wheeler Slipper Clutch Market: Dynamics

After implementation of two wheeler slipper clutch, the overall riding performance of bike will drastically improve, along with wear and tear of the moving parts in the drivetrain or gearbox is also reduced. In addition, two wheeler slipper clutch also reduce the work of suspension by absorbing the engine braking force at the time of bumpy rides. Moreover, two wheeler slipper clutch is also reduced the driver’s effort for braking. Which is directly reduced the rider’s focused towards braking that result of increase the overall comfort for bike riders. These factors are anticipated to foster the global two wheeler slipper clutch market by the end of 2028.

On the flipside, high cost associated to installation of two wheeler slipper clutch and lack of desired result pertaining to brake performance are anticipated to hamper the sales of two wheeler slipper clutch in the developing countries over the forecast time period. Moreover, increasing trend of dual clutch in automotive vehicles is one of the generic factor which could also hinder the global two wheeler slipper clutch market over the slated time period. Owing to dual clutch provide smooth acceleration by avoiding torque shifts or gear shift.

Two-Wheeler Slipper Clutch Market: Segmentation

By two-wheeler type, the global Two-Wheeler Slipper Clutch market can be segmented as:

Racing prototype bikes

Road legal high perform ace bikes

The global Two-Wheeler Slipper Clutch market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Two-Wheeler Slipper Clutch Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to be dominate in the global two-wheeler slipper clutch market owing to consumer are highly showing shifting their interest towards racing bikes. Western Europe is projected to second largest market for two-wheeler slipper clutch owing to increasing production of racing prototype bikes and road legal high performance bike over the forecast period. China and Japan in Asia Pacific region are projected to grow with addressable growth rate throughout the forecast period due to continuously increasing disposal income of middle class population and noteworthy growth in bike racing activity. Latin America is also projected to grow with significant growth rate in the global two-wheeler slipper clutch market owing to increasing rider’s interest towards recreational bike racing activities. Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to noteworthy contribution in the growth of the global two-wheeler slipper clutch market over the slated time period.

Two-Wheeler Slipper Clutch Market: Key Participant

There are limited manufacturer in the global two-wheeler slipper clutch market. Therefore, the global two-wheeler slipper clutch market is considered as highly consolidated. Although, some prominent players for the global two-wheeler slipper clutch market are following:

Hyper Racer

Surflex

STM

Sigma Performance

Yoyodyne

Hinson Clutch Components

TSS

