Train Pantograph Market research to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Train Pantograph Market: Overview

The pantograph is used on the roof of the train for transmitting current from overhead catenary wire and supply to the locomotive’s engine. The main component of pantograph are pallet, upper arm, guiding rod, coupling rod, lower arm, lifting device and support insulator. When electric locomotive moves, the pallets stretches by the help of spring and touches the overhead wire. Subsequently, current supply start and train could move over the rail. In modern train half-pantograph (Z-shape) is used particularly for high speed train, owing to high operating responsive at high speed.

Trains pantograph may have either a single or double arm. In heavy load transit such as freight train double arm is used owing to more electric power is required for movement of trains. Whilst, in other types of train such as metro, trams, mainline trains single arm is used for power supply to the locomotive. In the 18th century pressure lifted pantograph was used which is uplifted by the air pressure. But these pantograph was creating uneven arching with tension wire when they can contact with wires. Therefore seeing this problem, the railway had invested hefty money and made spring loaded pantograph which can uplift automatically or manually. On the flip side, the usage of train pantograph also depends on the climate condition owing depletion of ice occurred in winter. In countries such as Russia, Canada, U.S., Mongolia, Estonia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Finland and Antarctica, prominently front type pantograph are used owing to less chance of deposition of ice on the pallets of the pantographs. Europe and North America are projected to large fleets of rolling stock. In Germany, Italy and Russia rail government are planning to expand of electric rail network across all the countries.

Train Pantograph Market: Dynamics

Increasing rail electrification network as well as government railway projects is anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as capacity of high voltage, high AC power transmit, best suited for longer routes, overhead wire is away from the ground level, safer are also projected to foster the global train pantograph market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, increasing metro trains and tram projects, particularly in developing countries are also boosting the global market during the forecast period.

High cost, complexity, high maintenance required, low transmit DC voltage, capacity and issue of vertical clearance are the major factor which can hinder the global train pantograph market over the forecast period. Moreover, future modes of transportation such as maglev train and hyper loop train are also projected to impede the global market by the end of 2026.

Train Pantograph Market: Segmentation

The global train pantograph market can be segmented on the basis of Arm Type:

Single Arm Pantograph

Double Arm Pantograph

The global train pantograph market can be segment on the basis of Shape of Pantograph:

Diamond Shape (For DC rakes)

Bow Type (For both AC & DC)

The global train pantograph market can be segmented on the basis of Train Type:

High Speed Train

Mainline Train

Freight Train

Metro Train

Others

Train Pantograph Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is projected to dominate in the region owing large number of rolling stock fleet. North America is witnessed to second largest market for the train pantograph owing to increasing electrification of existing broad gauge rail line as well as increasing freight train for transportation of coal and metal between 2018 to 2026. China is anticipated to third largest market for the train pantograph owing to increasing metro train, mainline train and freight train projects such as one belt one road. South East Asia and Pacific is estimated to grow with significant growth rate owing to railway ministry is investing hefty money for intending to increase rail network particularly in ASEAN countries. The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to grow with sluggish growth rate owing to GCC countries has no rolling stock manufacturing facility. In India, the global market is projected to grow with remarkable growth rate owing to the Indian railway ministry is focused on development of railway such as India vision 2020. Additionally, increasing high speed train projects is also anticipated to pave the way for the train pantograph market in India.

Train Pantograph Market: Key Participants

The key participants of the global train pantograph market are following:

G&Z Enterprises Ltd.

Austbreck Pty Ltd.

Flexicon Ltd.

Solution Technology Limited

Alstom

Siemens Mobility

KONI

Hitachi, Ltd.

CRRC

Bombardier Transportation

GE

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

