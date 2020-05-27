Technical Enzymes Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2026: BASF, DuPont, Associated British Foods, Novozymes, DSM, Dyadic International, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Maps Enzymes, Epygen Labs, Megazyme and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Technical Enzymes Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 132 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Technical Enzymes Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 1.5 Billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period, in terms of value.

#Key Players-BASF (Germany), DuPont (US), Associated British Foods (UK), Novozymes (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Dyadic International (US), Advanced Enzymes Technologies (India), Maps Enzymes (India), Epygen Labs (India), Megazyme (Ireland), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Enzymatic Deinking Technologies (US), Tex Biosciences (India), Denykem (UK), MetGen (Finland), Creative Enzymes (US), Sunson Industry Group (China), Transbiodiesel (Israel), Enzyme Supplies (UK), and Enzyme Solutions (US).

The biofuel industry has witnessed increased usage of technical enzymes. Consumer inclination toward an alternative to gasoline for the reduction in harmful auto & industrial emissions has augmented the usage of biofuels in many developed countries. Enzymes have been used for the conversion of biomass into biofuels, as they overcome many drawbacks associated with the use of traditional chemicals as catalysts for biofuel generation.

Lipases are enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of lipids and are one of the important groups of biocatalysts with biotechnological applications. Lipases have been isolated from many species of plants, animals, bacteria, and fungi. The ones extracted from microorganisms are used in various industries such as textile & leather, biofuel, pulp & paper, and wastewater treatment.

6 Technical Enzymes Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Amylases

6.2.1 Amylase Usage has Increased as It is A Boon to the Biofuel & Textile Industry

6.3 Cellulases

6.3.1 Their Complex Nature Allows Wide Industrial Usage

6.4 Proteases

6.4.1 Competent Characteristic to Hydrolyze Proteins has Boosted Its Industrial Use

6.5 Lipases

6.5.1 Commercializing Biofuel Production From Enzymatic Processes has Fueled the Market for Lipases

6.6 Other Types

6.6.1 Functional Benefits in Various Industries Drive the Market for Other Types of Enzymes

