Structural Heart Devices Market to Register Incremental Dollar Opportunity During COVID-19 Crisis

This market research report identifies Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Edward LifeSciences Corp., and LivaNova Plc as the major vendors operating in the global structural heart devices market. This report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (structural heart repair devices and structural heart replacement devices), end-users (Hospitals, ASC, and Cardiac Centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/9792

Overview of the Global Structural Heart Devices Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global structural heart devices market will grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The increasing aging population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and increase in minimally invasive surgery for structural heart diseases are the factors aiding for the growth of the structural heart devices market. Increase healthcare spending, increase in the number of outpatient procedures, and market expansion opportunities in emerging nations are providing an opportunity for the market growth. However, lack of skilled healthcare professionals and stringent regulatory approval process are hampering the market growth.

According to the structural heart devices market analysis in 2017, North America accounts for the largest share of the structural heart devices market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. More than 40% of the market is occupied by North America, with the US being the major contributor to the market growth.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

Mergers and acquisitions has been the major strategy followed by major players in the market to maintain their leadership in the market. Edwards congealed its position in the mitral valve market by buying the Harpoon Medical, the DMR-focused chordal surgical mitral valve repair startup company for ~$100M upfront. Many players in the market are flooding into the TMVR arena, the market can expect strong and innovative state-of-the-art technologies, creating intense competition in the future. A Canadian company, NeoVasc has developed a novel technology device named Tiara to replace any regurgitation of mitral valves. However, these devices have not gained approval yet and as such are lagging far behind the MitraClip. As a result, Abbott Vascular will have many years to solidify its place as the market leader in TMVR solutions.

Some of the key vendors in the market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Edward LifeSciences Corp.

LivaNova Plc

Other vendors in the global structural heart devices market are Lepu Medical Technology, CryoLife, Inc., JenaValve Technologies GmbH, TTK Healthcare, and Braile Biomédica. Currently, many manufacturers are outsourcing research to clinical research organizations, which is indirectly boosting the growth of the drug-eluting stents market.

Segmentation of type

Structural heart repair devices

Structural heart replacement devices

In 2017, the major shareholder of the market are structural heart replacement devices and is also the fastest growing segment in the market.

Segmentation of end-users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Cardiac Centers

In 2017, the hospitals are the largest among end-users and are preferred for the treatment due to the advantages such as availability of surgery specialists, reimbursement facility, and availability of high end equipment for the surgery.

<<< Get COVID-19 Report Analysis >>> https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/9792

Benefits

The report provides detailed information about the usage and adoption of structural heart devices in various applications and regions. With that, key stakeholders can find out the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives toward the product adoption in the upcoming years. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to have an impact on market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals. The report will help companies interested or established in this market to analyze the various aspects of this domain before investing or expanding their business in the structural heart devices market.