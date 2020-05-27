Spiral Welded Pipe Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| EVRAZ, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd, EUROPIPE Group, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the Spiral Welded Pipe report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall Spiral Welded Pipe market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global Spiral Welded Pipe market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The Spiral Welded Pipe report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global Spiral Welded Pipe market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global Spiral Welded Pipe market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global Spiral Welded Pipe market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global Spiral Welded Pipe market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Research Report: EVRAZ, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd, EUROPIPE Group, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, Zhejiang Kingland, Tenaris

Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Segmentation by Product: ERW Pipes, LSAW Pipes, SSAW Pipes

Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Segmentation by Application: Crude Oil Transmission, Natural Gas Transmission, Refined Products Transmission

The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global Spiral Welded Pipe market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global Spiral Welded Pipe market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global Spiral Welded Pipe market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Spiral Welded Pipe market in 2025?

Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Spiral Welded Pipe market?

Which application could show the best growth in the global Spiral Welded Pipe market?

What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

Which players will lead the global Spiral Welded Pipe market in the coming years?

Which region will gain the largest share of the global Spiral Welded Pipe market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Spiral Welded Pipe Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Spiral Welded Pipe Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 ERW Pipes

1.4.3 LSAW Pipes

1.4.4 SSAW Pipes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Crude Oil Transmission

1.5.3 Natural Gas Transmission

1.5.4 Refined Products Transmission

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Spiral Welded Pipe Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Spiral Welded Pipe Industry

1.6.1.1 Spiral Welded Pipe Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Spiral Welded Pipe Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Spiral Welded Pipe Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Spiral Welded Pipe Historical Market Size by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Spiral Welded Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Spiral Welded Pipe Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Spiral Welded Pipe Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Spiral Welded Pipe Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Spiral Welded Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Spiral Welded Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Spiral Welded Pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Spiral Welded Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Spiral Welded Pipe Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Spiral Welded Pipe Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Spiral Welded Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Spiral Welded Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Spiral Welded Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Spiral Welded Pipe Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Spiral Welded Pipe Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 EVRAZ

12.1.1 EVRAZ Corporation Information

12.1.2 EVRAZ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.1.3 EVRAZ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 EVRAZ Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

12.1.5 EVRAZ Recent Development

12.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

12.2.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Corporation Information

12.2.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.2.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

12.2.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Recent Development

12.3 JFE

12.3.1 JFE Corporation Information

12.3.2 JFE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.3.3 JFE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 JFE Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

12.3.5 JFE Recent Development

12.4 Jindal SAW Ltd

12.4.1 Jindal SAW Ltd Corporation Information

12.4.2 Jindal SAW Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.4.3 Jindal SAW Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Jindal SAW Ltd Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

12.4.5 Jindal SAW Ltd Recent Development

12.5 EUROPIPE Group

12.5.1 EUROPIPE Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 EUROPIPE Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.5.3 EUROPIPE Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 EUROPIPE Group Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

12.5.5 EUROPIPE Group Recent Development

12.6 Essar Steel

12.6.1 Essar Steel Corporation Information

12.6.2 Essar Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.6.3 Essar Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Essar Steel Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

12.6.5 Essar Steel Recent Development

12.7 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

12.7.1 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.7.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

12.7.5 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Recent Development

12.8 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company

12.8.1 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.8.3 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

12.8.5 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company Recent Development

12.9 Zhejiang Kingland

12.9.1 Zhejiang Kingland Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zhejiang Kingland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.9.3 Zhejiang Kingland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Zhejiang Kingland Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

12.9.5 Zhejiang Kingland Recent Development

12.10 Tenaris

12.10.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tenaris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.10.3 Tenaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Tenaris Spiral Welded Pipe Products Offered

12.10.5 Tenaris Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Spiral Welded Pipe Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Spiral Welded Pipe Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

