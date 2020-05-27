Ship Rudder Market research to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Ship Rudder Market: Overview

The key function of the ship rudder is to provide proper steering direction to ship which is placed behind the propeller in order to give desired direction to the vessel. For increasing the ship steering efficiency, the maximum turning angle of ship rudder set lower than 35 degrees. Operation Beyond 35 degree is expected to reduce the efficiency and work life of ship rudder due to formation of eddies on the back of the rudder. Extensive research and development is being done on ship rudder on improving the operational effectiveness and work life by prominent manufactures. It is estimated that the global ship rudder market is highly dependent on the shipbuilding industry. Shipping Industry players such Avada is focusing to manufacturing and supplying the accessories of rudders such as tiller arms, tubes, bearing, collars and seal, in order to achieve higher profit margins in the shipping industry. Over a few decades, the shipbuilding industry has always been dominated by major maritime nations, such as Britain, France, Germany, the U.S., Japan, Korea, and China. However, the industry is fairly dominated by South Korea, China and Japan, who hold over two-thirds of the global shipbuilding industry.

Ship Rudder Market: Dynamics

Increase in demand for marine vessel in defense sector coupled with the increasing demand of marine vessels for fishing, tourism and others leisure activity are some of the key factors for the growth of global ship rudder market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, Increase in cargo transportation along with high intensity of bulk carriers are also anticipated to hike the demand of ship rudder over the slated time period. Additionally, the recreational activity such as under water tourism and research is also expected to give significant growth to the global ship rudder market.

The major players are using advanced design analysis method such as computational fluid dynamics (CFD) for accurate analysis of the ship rudder’s area, thickness, and span, chord as well as the position of stock & the structural ship hull connection.

Ship Rudder Market: Segmentation

The global ship rudder market can segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Balanced ship rudder

Unbalanced ship rudders Semi- Balanced ship rudder Flaps ship rudder Pleuger ship rudder



The global ship rudder market can be segmented on the basis of Ship Type:

Cargo Ships

Tankers

Passenger Ships

Fishing Vessel

High Speed Craft

The global ship rudder market can be segmented on the basis of Rudder’s Material:

stainless steel

Aluminum Alloy

Others

Ship Rudder Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to dominate in the global ship rudder market due to growing trade and cost-effectiveness of the marine routes are the key parameters influencing the growth of marine vessels in the region, which is estimated to remain prominent throughout the forecast period. Western Europe is anticipated to second largest market for the ship rudder owing to the increasing number of large vessels and adoption of newer technologies related to ship steering, these technological advancement in ship rudder is projected to pave a way for the global ship rudder market over the stipulated time period. Japan is projected to grow with a significant growth rate in the global ship rudder market owing to increasing high speed yachts and boats by the end of 2028. The Latin America region is anticipated to grow with sluggish growth rate in the global market comparison to other region. Meanwhile, increasing demand from the defense sector is projected to hike the sales of ship rudders in the region. In July 2016, Oceanic Patrol Vessels (OPVs) were launched in Chile and Mexico and two amphibious landing vessels & two speedboats were launched in Colombia. Middle East and Africa region is projected to grow with remarkable growth rate owing to its high import through sea is expected to retain its growth during the forecast period.

Ship Rudder Market: Key Participants

The key participants of the global Ship Rudder market are following:

Teignbridge Propellers International Ltd.

Nufoss Services Pte Ltd.

Mecklenburger Metallguss

Torqeedo GmbH

Hamworthy KSE

Breezemarine

Hazelhurst Management T/A Alpha

PYI Inc.

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (DSIC Equipment Manufacture Co., Ltd.)

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

