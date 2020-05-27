Serverless Architecture Market Growth Projection to 2025 | Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, IBM Corporation

Serverless Architecture Market by Deployment Model (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Application (Real-time FileStream Processing, Web Application Development, IoT Backend, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector, Retail & E-Commerce, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Serverless architectures refer to applications that significantly depend on third-party services (knows as Backend as a Service or “BaaS”) or on custom code that’s run in ephemeral containers (Function as a Service or “FaaS”), the best known vendor host of which currently is AWS Lambda.

Serverless architectures are application designs that incorporate third-party “Backend as a Service” (BaaS) services, and/or that include custom code run in managed, ephemeral containers on a “Functions as a Service” (FaaS) platform. Serverless architecture is an event-driven cloud computing model in which computing resources are provided as scalable cloud services. A fixed and recurring cost was charged for the server’s computing resources in traditional computing regardless of the amount of computing work performed by the server. However, serverless computing deployment has overcome this shortcoming, as it allows customers to pay only for service usage, and there is no hidden cost charged associated with idle, down-time. The serverless architecture relies on functions, where developers further segment their applications into small and stateless chunks, which they can execute without any context regarding the underlying server.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Tibco Software, and Twilio.

Rapid growth of the app development market along with shift from DevOps toward serverless computing and rise in need to eliminate server management are some major drives of the market. Several benefits of serverless computing such as enhanced scalability, reduced costs, more flexibility, and quicker time to release boost the adoption of this technology among organizations. However, certain issues associated with third-party APIs such as security & compliance concerns, lock-in problems, and other architectural complexities are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in IoT-based devices adoption and high growth of cloud-based services are expected to present major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global serverless architecture market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global serverless architecture market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SERVERLESS ARCHITECTURE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

CHAPTER 5: SERVERLESS ARCHITECTURE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: SERVERLESS ARCHITECTURE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

CHAPTER 7: SERVERLESS ARCHITECTURE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 8: SERVERLESS ARCHITECTURE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Alibaba Group

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. Amazon Web Services

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.2.5. R&D Expenditure

10.2.6. Business performance

10.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. Google LLC

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. Business performance

10.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. IBM Corporation

