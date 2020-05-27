Regional Analysis of Flavour and Fragrance Market (2020-2027) with Latest COVID19 Impact by Givaudan, Firmenich SA, Symrise, others

The Flavour and Fragrance Market provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Givaudan, Firmenich SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, Takasago International Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, MANE, Robertet, T.HASEGAWA CO. LTD., Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Inc., Ogawa & Co. Ltd., Huabao International Holdings Limited, AROMATECH, and Bedoukian Research Inc.

Global flavour and fragrance market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.62 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising disposable income and preference to consume better quality food & beverages.

Flavours and fragrances can be defined as the ingredients that are included in the food & beverages, toiletries and other cosmetic substances for the enhancement of their smell, taste, and aesthetic appeal resulting in enhanced quality of products. These products have been known to be used in a number of personal and home care products resulting in masking and reduction in smell and effects of chemicals.

By Ingredient (Synthetic, Natural),

End Use (Flavours, Fragrances),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rise in demand of natural flavour and fragrances is expected to drive the market growth

Rising disposable income has resulted in better quality food products and fragrances is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Need for adhering to regulations and quality standardizations by the authorities; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Fluctuation in prices and vulnerability related to prices of raw materials used in the production of products is also expected to restrain the market growth

In October 2018, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. announced the completion of the acquisition of Frutarom. With this acquisition a global leader of flavours and fragrances is established with an enhanced product portfolio capable of global marketing capabilities.

In June 2017, Firmenich SA announced that they are in talks to acquire Agilex Fragrances. With this acquisition Firmenich SA is expected to establish dominance in the region of North America with improved product offerings and quicker supply chain for the same.

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Flavour and Fragrance market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Flavour and Fragrance market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Flavour and Fragrance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Flavour and Fragrance Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

