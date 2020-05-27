Legal Marijuana Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Legal Marijuana Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the legal marijuana market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, GW Pharmaceuticals, plc, Lexaria Corp., United Cannabis Corporation, Tikun Olam, Ltd., Cannabis Sativa, Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

With the soar in the use of legal marijuana for medical and adult-use, the global demands for the same are anticipated to grow significantly. Moreover, the growing need for pain management treatments along with the rising burden of chronic pain among the geriatric population is anticipated to lift the product demand. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed several restrictions in terms of the buying capability of consumers and seamless trade. This acts as a key challenge for the legal marijuana market. On the other side, the scope of marijuana in treating several ailments, cancer, anxiety, and Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease is anticipated to bode well for product penetration in the global market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of legal marijuana.

Market Segmentation

The entire legal marijuana market has been sub-categorized into type, product type and medical application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Medical

Adult Use

By Product Type

Buds

Oil

Tinctures

By Medical Application

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Cancer

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for legal marijuana market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

