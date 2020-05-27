Industrial Nitric Acid Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2026| CF Industries Holdings, Yara, EuroChem, URALCHEM, Orica, Nutrien, Acron, SBU Azot, OCI, LSB Industries

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the Industrial Nitric Acid report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall Industrial Nitric Acid market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global Industrial Nitric Acid market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The Industrial Nitric Acid report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global Industrial Nitric Acid market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global Industrial Nitric Acid market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global Industrial Nitric Acid market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global Industrial Nitric Acid market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Research Report: CF Industries Holdings, Yara, EuroChem, URALCHEM, Orica, Nutrien, Acron, SBU Azot, OCI, LSB Industries, Dyno Nobel, CVR Partners, Nutrien, Koch, Shanxi Tianji, Shanxi Xinghua, Yunnan Jiehua, Sinopec (Nanjing), Sichuan Gold Elephant, Anhui JinHe Industrial, Holitech, Henan Jinkai, Shandong Dier-chem, Liuzhou Chemical, Jiangsu Huachang Chemical, Hongda Chemical, Luguang Chemical, Hualong Ammonium Nitrate, Sichuan Chemical, Fujian Shaohua

Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Segmentation by Product: Dilute nitric acid, Concentrated nitric acid

Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Segmentation by Application: Fertilizer, Explosives, Polyurethanes, Polyamides, Others

The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global Industrial Nitric Acid market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global Industrial Nitric Acid market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global Industrial Nitric Acid market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Industrial Nitric Acid market in 2025?

Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Industrial Nitric Acid market?

Which application could show the best growth in the global Industrial Nitric Acid market?

What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

Which players will lead the global Industrial Nitric Acid market in the coming years?

Which region will gain the largest share of the global Industrial Nitric Acid market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Nitric Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Industrial Nitric Acid Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dilute nitric acid

1.4.3 Concentrated nitric acid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fertilizer

1.5.3 Explosives

1.5.4 Polyurethanes

1.5.5 Polyamides

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Industrial Nitric Acid Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Industrial Nitric Acid Industry

1.6.1.1 Industrial Nitric Acid Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Industrial Nitric Acid Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Industrial Nitric Acid Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Industrial Nitric Acid Historical Market Size by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Industrial Nitric Acid Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial Nitric Acid Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Nitric Acid Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Nitric Acid Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Nitric Acid Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Industrial Nitric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Industrial Nitric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Industrial Nitric Acid Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Nitric Acid Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Industrial Nitric Acid Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Industrial Nitric Acid Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Industrial Nitric Acid Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Industrial Nitric Acid Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Industrial Nitric Acid Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Industrial Nitric Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Industrial Nitric Acid Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Industrial Nitric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Industrial Nitric Acid Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Industrial Nitric Acid Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Industrial Nitric Acid Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Industrial Nitric Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Industrial Nitric Acid Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Industrial Nitric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Industrial Nitric Acid Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Industrial Nitric Acid Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Industrial Nitric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Industrial Nitric Acid Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Industrial Nitric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Nitric Acid Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Nitric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Nitric Acid Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Industrial Nitric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Nitric Acid Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Nitric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Nitric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Nitric Acid Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Nitric Acid Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 CF Industries Holdings

12.1.1 CF Industries Holdings Corporation Information

12.1.2 CF Industries Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.1.3 CF Industries Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 CF Industries Holdings Industrial Nitric Acid Products Offered

12.1.5 CF Industries Holdings Recent Development

12.2 Yara

12.2.1 Yara Corporation Information

12.2.2 Yara Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.2.3 Yara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Yara Industrial Nitric Acid Products Offered

12.2.5 Yara Recent Development

12.3 EuroChem

12.3.1 EuroChem Corporation Information

12.3.2 EuroChem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.3.3 EuroChem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 EuroChem Industrial Nitric Acid Products Offered

12.3.5 EuroChem Recent Development

12.4 URALCHEM

12.4.1 URALCHEM Corporation Information

12.4.2 URALCHEM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.4.3 URALCHEM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 URALCHEM Industrial Nitric Acid Products Offered

12.4.5 URALCHEM Recent Development

12.5 Orica

12.5.1 Orica Corporation Information

12.5.2 Orica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.5.3 Orica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Orica Industrial Nitric Acid Products Offered

12.5.5 Orica Recent Development

12.6 Nutrien

12.6.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nutrien Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.6.3 Nutrien Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Nutrien Industrial Nitric Acid Products Offered

12.6.5 Nutrien Recent Development

12.7 Acron

12.7.1 Acron Corporation Information

12.7.2 Acron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.7.3 Acron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Acron Industrial Nitric Acid Products Offered

12.7.5 Acron Recent Development

12.8 SBU Azot

12.8.1 SBU Azot Corporation Information

12.8.2 SBU Azot Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.8.3 SBU Azot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 SBU Azot Industrial Nitric Acid Products Offered

12.8.5 SBU Azot Recent Development

12.9 OCI

12.9.1 OCI Corporation Information

12.9.2 OCI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.9.3 OCI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 OCI Industrial Nitric Acid Products Offered

12.9.5 OCI Recent Development

12.10 LSB Industries

12.10.1 LSB Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 LSB Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.10.3 LSB Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 LSB Industries Industrial Nitric Acid Products Offered

12.10.5 LSB Industries Recent Development

12.12 CVR Partners

12.12.1 CVR Partners Corporation Information

12.12.2 CVR Partners Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.12.3 CVR Partners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 CVR Partners Products Offered

12.12.5 CVR Partners Recent Development

12.14 Koch

12.14.1 Koch Corporation Information

12.14.2 Koch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.14.3 Koch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Koch Products Offered

12.14.5 Koch Recent Development

12.15 Shanxi Tianji

12.15.1 Shanxi Tianji Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shanxi Tianji Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.15.3 Shanxi Tianji Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Shanxi Tianji Products Offered

12.15.5 Shanxi Tianji Recent Development

12.16 Shanxi Xinghua

12.16.1 Shanxi Xinghua Corporation Information

12.16.2 Shanxi Xinghua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.16.3 Shanxi Xinghua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Shanxi Xinghua Products Offered

12.16.5 Shanxi Xinghua Recent Development

12.17 Yunnan Jiehua

12.17.1 Yunnan Jiehua Corporation Information

12.17.2 Yunnan Jiehua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.17.3 Yunnan Jiehua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Yunnan Jiehua Products Offered

12.17.5 Yunnan Jiehua Recent Development

12.18 Sinopec (Nanjing)

12.18.1 Sinopec (Nanjing) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sinopec (Nanjing) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.18.3 Sinopec (Nanjing) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Sinopec (Nanjing) Products Offered

12.18.5 Sinopec (Nanjing) Recent Development

12.19 Sichuan Gold Elephant

12.19.1 Sichuan Gold Elephant Corporation Information

12.19.2 Sichuan Gold Elephant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.19.3 Sichuan Gold Elephant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Sichuan Gold Elephant Products Offered

12.19.5 Sichuan Gold Elephant Recent Development

12.20 Anhui JinHe Industrial

12.20.1 Anhui JinHe Industrial Corporation Information

12.20.2 Anhui JinHe Industrial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.20.3 Anhui JinHe Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Anhui JinHe Industrial Products Offered

12.20.5 Anhui JinHe Industrial Recent Development

12.21 Holitech

12.21.1 Holitech Corporation Information

12.21.2 Holitech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.21.3 Holitech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Holitech Products Offered

12.21.5 Holitech Recent Development

12.22 Henan Jinkai

12.22.1 Henan Jinkai Corporation Information

12.22.2 Henan Jinkai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.22.3 Henan Jinkai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Henan Jinkai Products Offered

12.22.5 Henan Jinkai Recent Development

12.23 Shandong Dier-chem

12.23.1 Shandong Dier-chem Corporation Information

12.23.2 Shandong Dier-chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.23.3 Shandong Dier-chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Shandong Dier-chem Products Offered

12.23.5 Shandong Dier-chem Recent Development

12.24 Liuzhou Chemical

12.24.1 Liuzhou Chemical Corporation Information

12.24.2 Liuzhou Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.24.3 Liuzhou Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Liuzhou Chemical Products Offered

12.24.5 Liuzhou Chemical Recent Development

12.25 Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

12.25.1 Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Corporation Information

12.25.2 Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.25.3 Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Products Offered

12.25.5 Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Recent Development

12.26 Hongda Chemical

12.26.1 Hongda Chemical Corporation Information

12.26.2 Hongda Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.26.3 Hongda Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Hongda Chemical Products Offered

12.26.5 Hongda Chemical Recent Development

12.27 Luguang Chemical

12.27.1 Luguang Chemical Corporation Information

12.27.2 Luguang Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.27.3 Luguang Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Luguang Chemical Products Offered

12.27.5 Luguang Chemical Recent Development

12.28 Hualong Ammonium Nitrate

12.28.1 Hualong Ammonium Nitrate Corporation Information

12.28.2 Hualong Ammonium Nitrate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.28.3 Hualong Ammonium Nitrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.28.4 Hualong Ammonium Nitrate Products Offered

12.28.5 Hualong Ammonium Nitrate Recent Development

12.29 Sichuan Chemical

12.29.1 Sichuan Chemical Corporation Information

12.29.2 Sichuan Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.29.3 Sichuan Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.29.4 Sichuan Chemical Products Offered

12.29.5 Sichuan Chemical Recent Development

12.30 Fujian Shaohua

12.30.1 Fujian Shaohua Corporation Information

12.30.2 Fujian Shaohua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

12.30.3 Fujian Shaohua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.30.4 Fujian Shaohua Products Offered

12.30.5 Fujian Shaohua Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Nitric Acid Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Nitric Acid Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

