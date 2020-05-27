Increasing Demand for Automotive Fan Drives Market research to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive Fan Drives Market: Overview

An automotive fan drive is a component of a vehicle cooling system and its primary function is to rotate the vehicle’s cooling fan so as to prevent the engine from overheating and any other type of damage that may occur due to the overheating of engine components. The fan may be located at the front or the rear of the radiator. In terms of mechanism, automotive fan drives help rotate the radiator fan and cool the coolant as it circulates to the car’s engine from the radiator. Automotive fan drives also absorb extra heat from the engine. Older vehicles had mechanical fans to reduce the engine temperature, which were operated according to engine rpm and connected to the engine through serpentine belts (rubber belts).

In an internal combustion (I.C.) engine, hydraulic drive systems are used to drive cooling fans, owing to I.C. engine is reached at high temperature quickly as compared to electric vehicles. In racing vehicles or high speed vehicles, two cooling fans are used to maximize efforts and prevent the engine from overheating – one fan is positioned near the radiator and the second fan is installed near the condenser to reduce the temperature of air conditioner systems. Industry leaders are highly focused on using lightweight material for the manufacturing of automotive fan drives and automotive cooling systems. To counter the overheating problem in vehicles, a temperature sensitive fan clutch is used to maintain the temperature of the vehicle, which allows the fan to engage and disengage according to the vehicle’s operating temperature.

The global automotive fan drives market is projected to be unstructured, owing to the involvement of numerous small level to medium level and high level players. Tech giants such as Eaton Corporation are seamlessly investing hefty money in research and development to gain noteworthy traction in the global automotive fan drive market. In terms of growth, the global automotive fan drive market is anticipated to grow with a remarkable growth rate, owing to the increasing vehicle fleet and vehicle production over the forecast period.

Automotive Fan Drives Market: Dynamics

Increasing production and sales of conventional vehicles are anticipated to hike the sales of automotive fan drives over the forecast time period. Increasing sales of high performance vehicles in Europe and North America is anticipated to ramp up the automotive fan drives market in these regions during the forecast period. For the effective performance of a vehicle’s engine, cooling is an essential parameter and to meet this criteria in high performance vehicles, hydraulic automotive fan drives are used. Thus, rising off-road racing activities are projected to boost the sales of automotive fan drives during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of electric vehicles may prove to be a challenge for the automotive fan drives market as electric vehicles are likely to replace vehicles with combustion engines in the future. In electric vehicles, cooling fans are not used near radiators and the only cooling fans needed near to condensing system for efficiently working of air conditioned system. Furthermore, high initial cost is also considered as a major deterrent that may hamper the growth of the global automotive fan drives market during the forecast period.

Leaders in the automotive industry are highly poised towards investing hefty money in research and development in order to develop innovative materials or technologies pertaining to engine cooling systems. For instance, Ford Focus and Nissan Leaf are highly focused towards advanced engine cooling systems.

Automotive Fan Drives Market: Segmentation

By vehicle type, the global automotive fan drives market can be segmented as,

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Off-Road Vehicle

Racing Vehicle

Others

By application, the global automotive fan drives market can be segmented as,

Engine Cooling

Air Condition

Infotainment System

Seat Ventilation

Others

By sales channel, the global automotive fan drives market can be segmented as,

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Fan Drives Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global automotive fan drives market during the forecast period, owing to the expanding vehicles fleet. Western Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market for automotive fan drives as Germany is a hub for automotive vehicles. India, China and Japan are projected to grow with addressable growth rates in the global automotive fan drives market due to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles by the end of 2028. The Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to gain sluggish traction in the global automotive fan drives market, owing to the fact that GCC countries have no manufacturing facilities for automotive vehicles. In the GCC countries, consumers are highly dependent on the import of vehicles. In Latin America, light commercial vehicles (LCV) is embarked on the route analysis exercise in the automotive industry. Therefore, the sales of LCV vehicles in the region is projected to boost the sales of automotive fan drives over the assessment period.

Automotive Fan Drives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global automotive fan drives market include,

Eaton Corporation

Shenglong Group Co., Ltd.

Mahle Behr India Private Limited

Grayson

Subros Limited

Danfoss

NBE Motors Pvt. Ltd.

Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd.

NRF

Dreison International, Inc. (Maradyne)

