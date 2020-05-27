Helicopter Market research to Register a Moderate CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Helicopter Market: Introduction

A helicopter is also known as chopper in the global market and is rotorcraft in which thrust and lift are supplied by the rotor itself. This thrust and lift allows the helicopter to land and take-off vertically as well as enables the helicopter to fly laterally, forward and backwards. These attributes and advantages allows the helicopter to be used in isolated and congested areas where fixed-wing aircrafts are hard to operate and fly.

Rising use of helicopters in transportation, touring, and VIP movement has fuelled the demand for helicopters over the past few years. Helicopters can be employed in emergency situations as well, since they offer enormous maneuverability especially in small space and can reach to any affected area avoiding all the traffic on road as well as any natural calamity such as earthquake and flood. Moreover, these helicopters are equipped with passenger seats, better sound proofing capabilities, and air conditioning. Manufacturers are trying to make more visually appealing, carpeted interior and glossy finished helicopters in the global market.

Helicopter Market: Dynamics

The global Helicopter market is expected to grow as this flying machines have cost effective maintenance that will positively impact the overall growth of the market. A simple design and usage of minimum moving parts in the Helicopter in comparison with the winged aircrafts and planes is one of the prominent advantages for the increasing adoption of Helicopter in the global aircraft market. Moreover, the Helicopter has less complicated operation of the engine which gives better reliability. Helicopter is known for long operational life and the working time and overhaul (TBO) for this systems in comparison with the other aircraft engines which have comparatively less TBO. After analyzing the above factors it shows that the Helicopter have lower maintenance costs than the other aircraft engines in the global market which in turn will boost the overall market growth of helicopters in the global market. The prominent trends for the Helicopter is the execution of improved blade designs to achieve better fuel efficiency and this trends will continue to contribute to the growth of the global Helicopter market over the forthcoming years. The stable growth in global gross domestic product, stronger urge of travel demand from the global consumers and the relatively lower commodity prices such as crude oil, lubricants, etc. is anticipated to drive the helicopter market over the forecast period.

With the growth of aviation industry and the lesser travel times to any place on the earth, the world has metaphorically become a smaller place. It has also given growth to the personal horizons, expanding exponentially to the places, cultures, people, or experiences as travelers can get right of entry by just booking the flights. The increasing per capita income coupled with aging fleet is expected to fuel the demand for global helicopter market. Moreover, growing tourism industry is further expected to upsurge the demand for commercial helicopter market during the forecast period. However, stringent emission norms and high cost associated with helicopters can act as challenges for the growth of helicopter market. Most of the countries impose tax on commercial helicopters, thereby hampering the growth to an extent.

Helicopters produce sound level up to 110 decibels that is slightly less than the noise produced by a large chainsaw. The pressure on helicopter manufacturers to make more eco-friendly helicopters is likely to rise in the near future owing to the increasing number of rotorcrafts entering service. The developing countries such as Brazil, India and China are experiencing increase in demand for commercial helicopters owing to the growing tourism industry. Moreover, manufacturers expect that attractive financing schemes will encourage market sales, as consumers are getting favorable terms on purchase of new helicopters

Helicopter Market: Segmentation

The Helicopter market can be segmented based on material, component, sales channel and aircraft type.

By Helicopter Type

Light Helicopter (< 4.5 T)

Medium Helicopter (4.5 to 8.5 T)

Heavy Helicopter (> 8.5 T)

By Application:

Military

Civil & Commercial

By Sales Channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operation)

By Component:

Main Airframe

Engine

Helicopter Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Helicopter market are:

Airbus Helicopter Inc. (Airbus Group)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (Sikorsky)

Leonardo S.p.A.

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

MD Helicopters Inc.

Russian Helicopters, JSC

Robinson Helicopter Company

Kawasaki Heavy industries, Ltd.

Columbia Helicopters

Boeing Rotorcraft Systems

Jiangxi Changhe Aviation Industry Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

