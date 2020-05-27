Chitosan Market – 20% Growth Forecast from 2020 to 2025

Chitosan market has also etched out a growth path through the development of edible alternatives in food packaging. Researchers are therefore developing packaging alternatives made of chitosan as an option that has the potential to replace plastic in the food and animal feed industries. As per the Australian Marine Debris Initiative Database, plastics constitute one of the biggest pollutants in the Australian waterways, with up to 130,000 tones winding up in the ocean each year.

Chitosan is already a very recognized material in waste water treatment industry as well as food packaging industry. Research has demonstrated that the biopolymer chitosan can be used as a coagulating agent for organic compounds, toxic heavy metals and for adsorption of dyes and minor concentrations of phenols in various industrial wastewaters.

Absorption in waste water treatment has been attracting scientific focus as it is a high efficiency, low cost method and absorbents are easily available. Driven by industrialization and urbanization, water pollution has become a major threat on Planet Earth. Chitosan industry has forged a remarkable growth avenue for itself as it has proved to be one of the most effective compounds for the removal of heavy metals or metalloids through adsorption.

Global drivers are

Rising water treatment activities in Asia Pacific Strong source demand from cosmetics industry in Europe and North America Strong advancements in healthcare/medical industry in North America Rapidly growing agricultural activities in Asia Pacific

Researchers at the National University of Singapore have succeeded in developing an ecofriendly food packaging material that is chemical additives free by fortifying natural chitosan composite film with seed extract from grapefruit. This innovative food packaging material can impede fungal growth resulting in doubling the shelf life of perishable food. As such packaging options come to achieve mainstream acceptance, chitosan market is bound to register a growth influx over the ensuing years.

Split by product type, the market has been divided into:

By Source

Shrimps Prawns Crabs Lobsters

Recently a research endeavor has succeeded in obtaining low-molecular-weight, water-soluble chitin and chitosan that relies on electron-beam plasma degradation of chitosan in a specialized plasma chemical reactor. The new technique not only has the advantage of being environmentally friendly but also reduces the time needed to produce water-soluble chitosan from several days to minutes. As more investments related to chitosan find their niche in R&D programs, it is imperative that the chitosan market will register a massive growth rate over 2018-2024.

