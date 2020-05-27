Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025: Charles River, Medpace, WuXi AppTec, Eurofins Scientific, IQVIA Inc, SGS SA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Bioanalytical Testing Services Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 203 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market is projected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Bioanalytical Testing Services Market:

Charles River (US)

Medpace (US)

WuXi AppTec (China)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

IQVIA Inc. (US)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US)

Intertek Group plc (UK)

PRA Health Sciences (US)

Syneos Health (US)

ICON plc (Ireland)

Frontage Labs (US)

PPD Inc. (US)

PAREXEL International Corporation (US)

Almac Group (UK)

Celerion (US)

Altasciences (US)

BioAgilytix Labs (US)

Lotus Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India)

LGS Limited (UK)

Based on end user, the bioanalytical testing services market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, and contract research organizations. In 2019, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the bioanalytical testing services market.

Based on the application area, the bioanalytical testing services market is broadly categorized into oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, cardiology, and other applications. Oncology is the largest application segment in this market, primarily due to the increasing number of clinical trials conducted for oncology and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition & Scope

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Ranking Analysis

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Bioanalytical Testing Services Market, By Application & Country (2019)

4.3 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Regional Mix: Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

4.5 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: Developing Vs. Developed Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Focus On The Analytical Testing Of Biologics And Biosimilars

5.2.1.2 Increasing Preference For Outsourcing Analytical Testing

5.2.1.3 Growing R&D Expenditure In The Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.4 Rising Adoption Of The Quality By Design Approach

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals

5.2.2.2 Pricing Pressure Faced By Major Players

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries In The Asia Pacific Region

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand For Specialized Bioanalytical Testing Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Innovative Formulations Demanding A Unique Bioanalytical Testing Approach

5.2.4.2 Growing Need To Improve The Sensitivity Of Bioanalytical Methods

…and More

