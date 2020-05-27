Asset Performance Management Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025: ABB, SAP, GE Digital, IBM, AVEVA, OSIsoft, Bentley Systems, Siemens and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Asset Performance Management (APM) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 147 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Asset Performance Management (APM) Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 6.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3222142

Top Companies Profiled in the Asset Performance Management Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

SAP (Germany)

GE Digital (US)

IBM (US)

AVEVA (UK)

OSIsoft (US)

Bentley Systems (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Oracle (US)

Infor (US)

AspenTech (US)

DNV GL (Norway)

eMaint (US)

Nexus Global (US)

Accruent (US)

Aptean (US)

Operational Sustainability (US)

Rockwell Automation (US)

ARMS Reliability (Australia)

IPS (Germany)

Uptake Technologies (US)

Predictive maintenance is a type of maintenance that monitors the condition of assets using sensors. These sensors supply data in real time, which is used to predict when the asset will require maintenance and prevent equipment failure. Predictive maintenance allows the maintenance frequency to be as low as possible and prevents unplanned reactive maintenance, without incurring costs associated with undertaking several preventive maintenance measures.

Energy and utility companies have been challenged repeatedly by changes that have been brought on by globalization, and new environmental policies. Among utility and energy companies, operational excellence means getting more from the assets that serve their customers. Many companies believe that systems offering flexibility, scalability, and open integration standards will improve their overall productivity.

The adoption of APM solutions among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These enterprises face the greater challenge of limited budgets as compared to large enterprises, and require better methods to resolve complexities and optimize the cost of their business processes.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3222142

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping Methodology

2.5 Market Forecast

2.6 Assumptions For The Study

2.7 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Market

4.2 Asset Performance Management Market, By Solution (2020 Vs. 2025)

4.3 Asset Performance Management Market, By Vertical (2020 Vs. 2025)

4.4 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need For Risk-Based Maintenance

5.2.1.2 Need To Maximize Economic Return On Assets

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption Of Cloud-Based Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack Of Awareness With Respect To Cybersecurity

5.2.2.2 Selecting Solutions That Align With Organizational Business Needs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Impact Of Industry 4.0 And Iiot

5.2.3.2 Growing Use Of Analytics Among Asset Performance Management Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Industry Expertise

5.2.4.2 Outbreak Of Pandemic/Epidemic Diseases

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Ameren Illinois

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Tata Power

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Wacker Chemical Corporation

5.4 Covid-19 Impacting The Market

….and More

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3222142