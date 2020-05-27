Agricultural Microbials Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025: BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, Sumitomo Chemicals Company Ltd, Monsanto Company, Corteva, Syngenta AG, Certis USA LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Agricultural Microbials Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 210 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Agricultural Microbials Market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.0 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.6 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 14.1%.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=345448

Top Companies Profiled in the Agricultural Microbials Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer CropScience (Germany)

Sumitomo Chemicals Company Ltd. (Japan)

Monsanto Company (US)

Corteva (US)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Certis USA LLC (US)

Marrone Bio Innovations (US)

Hansen Holdings (Denmark)

Isagro S.p.A (Italy)

UPL Corporation (India)

Verdesian Life Sciences LLC (US

Valent Biosciences LLC (US)

Lallemand Plant Care (Canada)

Agrilife Biosolutions Ltd. (India)

Bioworks, Inc. (US)

Novozymes (US)

Koppert Biological Systems B.V (US)

Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc. (US)

Pivot Bio (US)

The bacteria segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, with USD 8.7 billion by 2025. There are around 1,408,525 strains of bacteria successfully registered, and they are the largest class of microorganism strains that have been registered and used for various industrial purposes. Bacterial strains have been most successfully isolated and used for cultivation purposes compared to all the other microorganisms, and form 43.5% of all the microorganisms strains registered globally.

Foliar mode of application is widely used to apply microbials. It is mostly used for many fruit, vegetable,and flower crops. Microbials can be foliar applied as liquid or suspensions to crops. Soluble suspensions of microbials are useful in foliar spray and are lower in cost as compared to synthetic fertilizers. During flowering in spring, when soil moisture and temperature are not favorable for root growth, foliar spray is advantageous to meet the internal demand of micro nutrients in the plants.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=345448

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities In The Agricultural Microbials Market

4.2 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Formulation

4.3 North America: Agricultural Microbials Market, By Key Country & Type

4.4 Agricultural Microbials Market, By Crop Type & Region

4.5 Agricultural Microbials Market: Major Regional Submarkets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Increase In Production Of Horticultural Crops

5.2.2 Increase In Usage Of Agricultural Biologicals

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rise In Adoption Of Integrated Pest Management Practices Across The Globe

5.3.1.2 Lower Development Costs For Microbial As Compared To That Of Chemical Solutions

5.3.1.3 Target Specificity Of Microbial Crop Protectants

5.3.1.4 Rise In The Trend Of Adopting Organic Farming Practices

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Shorter Shelf Life And Complex Storage Requirements Of Microbial Products To Discourage Its Usage For Cultivation

5.3.2.2 Low Awareness Among Farmer Pertaining To Biofertilizers And High Labor Costs

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Significant Development In The Seed Treatment Segment

5.3.3.2 Investments Being Made In Research By Key Market Players

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Unorganized Markets And The Easy Availability Of Cheaper Chemical Fertilizers That Act As Substitutes

5.3.4.2 Regulatory Barriers

…and More

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=345448