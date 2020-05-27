Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market 2020 Trends, Insights And Demand Growth 2020-2025 | 3M Co., Kimberly – Clark Corporation, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, Uvex Safety, BAE Systems 

Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Advanced protective gear and armor market comprises of all the protective gears such as headgears, eye gears, etc. and various sophisticated protective armor and suits used in industries, military to increase the security of a person. The stringent laws and regulations towards work safety environment set by the government have forced the employers to enhance the safety standards to minimize human causalities and provide a better working environment. Different products depending upon the type can be catered to various end-user verticals.

The advanced protective gear and armor market was estimated at USD 16.27 billion in 2019. The market is expected to reach USD 28.24 billion by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market By Top Companies:

3M Co., Kimberly – Clark Corporation, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, Uvex Safety, BAE Systems PLC, Arco Ltd., Bolle Safety, Honeywell Internation Inc., JSP Ltd., E.I Du Pont De Nemours and Company, MSA safety Inc., Point Blank Enterprises

Market Overview-

The advanced protective gear and armor market is expected to witness steady growth across the globe owing to the high frequency of terrorist activities and related geopolitical events.

– Though protective gear remains an integral part of the defense industry, it is not reflected in the expenditure on protective gear; only a small amount is allocated for the purchase of protective gear. It is heavily influenced by the demands from the warfighters and the homeland security requirements, further augmented by the increase in the number of incidents of domestic criminal activities, which has led to a dire need for protective equipment in law enforcement and first response activities.

– The evolution of wearables technology is further expected to boost the industry demand for advanced protective gears that are integrated with sensors and other assisting technologies, which can help report any vital stress signals and other information to signal the safety state of the employee. Leading manufacturers in the market have entered the developing economies to fuel the growth of brands, take advantage of the largely untapped potential, and exploit the opportunity to enhance their hold on the global protective gear and armor market

Industry Research Coverage



Increasing Safety Awareness Across the Industries to Drive the Market Growth

– Countries have been making safety regulations more stringent than before. The enforcement of these stringent regulations helped to increase the levels of awareness among both employers and workers across the industries.

– Labeling products is aimed at informing the workers regarding the hazards from which these products offer protection. This initiative has resulted in a significant increase in awareness among the industrial workers, particularly within the construction industry.

– Considering the direct and indirect monetary losses, organizations that involve in physical risks are persistently insisting their employees on using the correct personal protective equipment to avoid accidental damage.

– Replacing a skilled workforce is not an easy task, which further prompts the organizations to stress the importance of their employees using protective equipment. These organizations often conduct safety awareness drives and training sessions to educate their respective workforce regarding the safety and related precautionary measures, which hold critical importance in ensuring the safety of the employees.

Competitive Landscape

– May 2019 – 3M announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries worldwide from a consortium comprised of funds advised by Apax Partners (the Apax Funds), together with controlled affiliates of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) for a total enterprise value of approximately $6.7 billion, including assumption of debt, subject to closing and other adjustments. Acelity is a leading global medical technology company focused on advanced wound care and specialty surgical applications marketed under the KCI brand.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Advanced Protective Gear and Armor (2020-2025)

─Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

─Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market Analysis by Application

─Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Advanced Protective Gear and Armor report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Advanced Protective Gear and Armor product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

