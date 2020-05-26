What’s Driving the Potato Protein Market 2026 in Huge Demand by Top Key Vendors like Avebe, Kemin Industries, Inc., Royal Cosun, KMC Ingredients, Tereos

Potato protein is a high-quality and a rich source of digestible protein. It is extracted from the potato juice by means of precipitation and centrifugation. Potato protein contains on an average 70-76% crude protein, which has a rich amino acid profile, enabling improved digestibility.

Some of the key players of Potato ProteinPotato Protein Market:

Avebe, Kemin Industries, Inc., Royal Cosun, KMC Ingredients, Tereos, Roquette Fr?res, PEPEES Group, Agrana, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., and Meelunie B.V.

The potato protein market size was valued at $363.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $648.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2019 to 2026.

The need for food is growing rapidly as the world population is expected to reach approximately nine billion by 2050. This exponential growth of population is expected to create pressure on animal sources for obtaining proteins. However, this can be altered by changing the diet composition and allowing a larger part to be plant-based. Thus, this factor creates high potential for plant-based protein sources, such as potato protein. Furthermore, potato protein does not require any allergen labelling, as it is pure and vegan. With rise in health-conscious consumers across the globe, the demand for these products is gaining high traction.

In addition, plant-based protein ingredients find their major application in food, beverage, and supplements, which boosts the growth of the global market. Furthermore, with growing number of people adopting veganism or cutting down meat consumption, the demand for potato protein is expected to increase considerably, thereby driving the growth of the market. The plant-based protein ingredients market has been traditionally dominated by soy proteins; however, potato protein is witnessing increased demand, as it is suitable for all forms of livestock and can be partially substituted in protein-rich feedstuffs.

