Survey: Ongoing Impact Of COVID-19 On Global Arrhythmia Treatment Market 2020 | Major Players are Pfizer Inc, Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Baxter, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Cadila

Market Analysis: Global Arrhythmia Treatment Market

Global arrhythmia treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing cases of arrhythmias condition worldwide and presence of refined healthcare infrastructure are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global arrhythmia treatment market are Pfizer Inc, Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Baxter, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Cadila, WOCKHARDT, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Vintage Labs, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Acesion Pharma, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, InCarda Therapeutics, Inc and others

Competitive Analysis:

Global arrhythmia treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global arrhythmia treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Arrhythmia Treatment Market

Arrhythmia is cardiovascular disorders characterized by abnormal heart rhythm. It can cause heart rate to be slow or too fast, irregular or It may be so brief that it doesn’t change your overall heart rate, Arrhythmia could lead to more serious heart problem. Arrhythmia can have almost no symptoms but patient will feel fluttering in the chest or neck.

According to the statistics published in the Acesion Pharma, an estimated annual population of atrial fibrillation is up to 30 million worldwide of which nearly 10 million people living with this condition in the United States and European Union. These growing incidences of cardiac arrhythmia and vulnerable aging population are deriving the market growth.

Market Drivers

Rise in cases of cardiovascular disease worldwide is driving the growth of the market

Growing adoption rate of highly advanced technologies hearing is enhancing the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Increase in demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

Lack of healthcare budget in some middle-income countries is restraining the market growth

Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generics is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Rise in cases of product recalls are expect to cause a shortfall in the market

Segmentation:Global Arrhythmia Treatment Market

By Type

Supraventricular Arrhythmias

Ventricular Arrhythmias

Others

By Treatment

Drugs

Devices

Surgery

By Drugs

Antiarrhythmic Drugs

Amiodarone

Propafenone Hydrochloride

Tocainide Hydrochloride

Others

Calcium Channel Blockers

Felodipine

Amlodipine

Isradipine

Flecainide

Others

Beta Blockers

Acebutolol

Atenolol

Others

Anticoagulants Agents

Dabigatran

Rivaroxaban

Others

Others

By Devices

Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD)

Pacemaker

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Cardiac Arrhythmia Service

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Acesion Pharma has received USD 0.74 million (5mm DKK) fund from the Innovation Fund Denmark for developing a novel selective SK channels blockers for the treatment of Atrial fibrillation (AF). This fund will supports the existing drug research and development plans and expand the company’s cardiology portfolio.

In June 2017, InCarda Therapeutics, Inc reported positive top-line clinical data from a phase I clinical trials study for InRhythm(inhaled flecainide) is developing for the treatment of symptomatic acute events of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. The trial demonstrated well-tolerated and rapid delivery of drug to the heart with no serious adverse events. This clinical trial results can suggest that InRhythm could restore normal heart rate and rhythm in patients suffering with this condition throughout the world.

