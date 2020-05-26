Survey: Ongoing Impact Of COVID-19 On Global Arrhythmia Treatment Market 2020 | Major Players are Pfizer Inc, Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Baxter, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Cadila

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added concise research on the “Global Arrhythmia Treatment Market ” to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. All the data and statistics included in this Global Arrhythmia Treatment Market report leading to actionable ideas, improved decision-making, and better mapping business strategies. This Global Arrhythmia Treatment Market research report helps the clients understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the industry during the forecast period. This Global Arrhythmia Treatment Market report provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. This Global Arrhythmia Treatment Market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application.
Market Analysis: Global Arrhythmia Treatment Market
Global arrhythmia treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing cases of arrhythmias condition worldwide and presence of refined healthcare infrastructure are the key factors that fueling the market growth
Key Market Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global arrhythmia treatment market are Pfizer Inc, Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Baxter, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Cadila, WOCKHARDT, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Vintage Labs, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Acesion Pharma, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, InCarda Therapeutics, Inc and others
Competitive Analysis:
Global arrhythmia treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global arrhythmia treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Definition: Global Arrhythmia Treatment Market
Arrhythmia is cardiovascular disorders characterized by abnormal heart rhythm. It can cause heart rate to be slow or too fast, irregular or It may be so brief that it doesn’t change your overall heart rate, Arrhythmia could lead to more serious heart problem. Arrhythmia can have almost no symptoms but patient will feel fluttering in the chest or neck.
According to the statistics published in the Acesion Pharma, an estimated annual population of atrial fibrillation is up to 30 million worldwide of which nearly 10 million people living with this condition in the United States and European Union. These growing incidences of cardiac arrhythmia and vulnerable aging population are deriving the market growth.
Market Drivers
Rise in cases of cardiovascular disease worldwide is driving the growth of the market
Growing adoption rate of highly advanced technologies hearing is enhancing the market growth
Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
Increase in demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
Market Restraints
Lack of healthcare budget in some middle-income countries is restraining the market growth
Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generics is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
Rise in cases of product recalls are expect to cause a shortfall in the market
Segmentation:Global Arrhythmia Treatment Market
By Type
Supraventricular Arrhythmias
Ventricular Arrhythmias
Others
By Treatment
Drugs
Devices
Surgery
By Drugs
Antiarrhythmic Drugs
Amiodarone
Propafenone Hydrochloride
Tocainide Hydrochloride
Others
Calcium Channel Blockers
Felodipine
Amlodipine
Isradipine
Flecainide
Others
Beta Blockers
Acebutolol
Atenolol
Others
Anticoagulants Agents
Dabigatran
Rivaroxaban
Others
Others
By Devices
Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (ICD)
Pacemaker
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)
Others
By Route of Administration
Oral
Parenteral
By End Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Cardiac Arrhythmia Service
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Others
Key Developments in the Market:
In March 2019, Acesion Pharma has received USD 0.74 million (5mm DKK) fund from the Innovation Fund Denmark for developing a novel selective SK channels blockers for the treatment of Atrial fibrillation (AF). This fund will supports the existing drug research and development plans and expand the company’s cardiology portfolio.
In June 2017, InCarda Therapeutics, Inc reported positive top-line clinical data from a phase I clinical trials study for InRhythm(inhaled flecainide) is developing for the treatment of symptomatic acute events of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. The trial demonstrated well-tolerated and rapid delivery of drug to the heart with no serious adverse events. This clinical trial results can suggest that InRhythm could restore normal heart rate and rhythm in patients suffering with this condition throughout the world.
