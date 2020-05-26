Research on Thermoplastic Pipe Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2025”

According to Market Study Report, Thermoplastic Pipe Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Thermoplastic Pipe Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Thermoplastic Pipe Market.

The Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market size is estimated to be USD 2.8 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies profiled in the Thermoplastic Pipe Market:

Advanced Drainage Systems (Ohio US)

TechnipFMC (London UK)

National Oilwell Varco (Texas US)

Airborne Oil & Gas (The Netherlands)

Magma Global (Portsmouth UK)

Baker Hughes Company (Texas US)

Chevron Philips Chemical Company (Texas US)

Prysmian (Milan Italy)

Georg Fischer (Switzerland)

Shawcor (Toronto Canada)

Uponor Corporation (Vantaa Finland)

The oil & gas segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the thermoplastic pipe market share. Oil & gas segment uses thermoplastic pipes for various applications. There is a growing adoption of the thermoplastic composite pipe due its numerous cost-saving advantages over conventional pipe. Despite the higher cost of material of a PVDF and PE pipes, a 30% saving on installation cost can be easily achieved.

South America is growing with the highest CAGR for thermoplastic pipe market during the forecast period, followed by North America & Asia Pacific. Continuously increasing investments by foreign countries in the Venezuela, and Brazilian oil & gas industry is likely to drive the demand for thermoplastic pipe in the region.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1. Introduction

5 Market Overview

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Introduction

5.1.2. Drivers

5.1.3. Restraints

5.1.4. Opportunities

5.1.5. Challenges

6 Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Application

(Length (In Thousand-Meter)- 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-F)

(Usd Million – 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-F)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Oil & Gas

6.3. Water & Waste Water

6.4. Utilities & Renewables

6.5. Mining & Dredging

7 Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Polymer Type

(Length (In Thousand-Meter)- 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-F)

(Usd Million – 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-F)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

7.3. Polyethylene (Pe)

7.4. Polypropylene (Pp)

7.5. Polyvinylidene Fluoride (Pvdf)

7.6. Others (Polyamide (Pa) And Polyether Ether Ketone (Peek), Forced Reinforced Plastics (Frp), And Polytetrafluoroethylene (Ptfe)

8 Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Product Type

(Length (In Thousand-Meter)- 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-F)

(Usd Million – 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-F)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (Tcp)

8.3. Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (Rtp)

….and More