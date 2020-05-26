Persulfate Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Persulfate Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the persulfate market include Peroxychem, United Initiators, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Ak-Kim Kimya, Adeka Corporation, VR Persulfates, Heibei Yatai Electrochemistry Company, Hebei Jiheng Group, Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company, Fujian Jianou Yongsheng Industry, Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The demand for Persulfates in consumer goods like cosmetics, polymer is the important driver of this market. Increased concern over the contamination of water and soil will further propel the growth of this market. The demand for these salts is continuing to grow in the electronics industry based on the continuous research and development activities being carried out in using these salts will further propel the growth of this market. The COVID-19 pandemic will considerably slow down the use of these salts in consumer products except for their use in the manufacture of gloves. The strict regulations laid out by the government in the use of these salts due to their negative side effects will hamper the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The entire persulfate market has been sub-categorized into type and end-use industry. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Ammonium Persulfate

Sodium Persulfate

Potassium Persulfate

Magnesium Persulfate

By End-Use Industry

Polymers

Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pulp, Paper & Textiles

Water Treatment

Soil Remediation

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for persulfate market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

