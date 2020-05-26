Off-Road Tire Market Analysis to 2025: What You Need To Know

A rather questionable terrain in itself, off-road tire market has undoubtedly engraved a unique position in the off-road vehicle realm of late. The off-road tire industry size is surging at an appreciable rate globally from the ongoing technological and performance enhancements in the tires. Moreover, the steady expansion of distributor as well as dealership network across the globe is likely to stir the industry trends during 2019-2025.

The off-road tire market is highly fragmented in terms of the competitive landscape, enabling the industry giants such as Continental AG, Michelin, and various others to adopt strategies and plans whilst deploying umpteen technological innovations in order to sustain their geographic presence across the market.

High performance off road vehicles are majorly exposed to rough terrains and environments which is adding up to the demands for improved original equipment to withstand the pressure exerted on the tires. Several industry contenders are developing primary terms with the off-road vehicle makers to address the burgeoning demand and sustain their industry foothold in the ensuing years. Surging off road vehicles product is gaining immense traction across the globe, thereby augmenting the original equipment segment share by the end of 2025.

Owing to the tough terrains and superior grip, a noteworthy inclination towards large diameter tires has been witnessed by off-road tire market players globally. It has been apprehended that due to the aforementioned factor, above 45 inches tire height segment is projected to amass considerable gains over the period of seven years. High demand from the agriculture sector is likely to propel the segmental growth on the grounds of improved grip and wear resistance. Industry biggies are unveiling new product launches intending to stimulate their revenue generation which is predicted to complement the product outlook in the coming years. As a matter of fact, Alliance Tire Group in mid-2018 flagged off an advanced galaxy brand radial tires catering to off-the-road applications.

One of the fundamental restraints that off-road tire market has been observing is the fluctuating raw material prices perhaps attributed to vividly transforming government trade policies. Say for example, China in April 2018, levied higher duties on the synthetic rubber imported from the United States, Singapore and Europe whilst restricting the rise of the global market. However, it is pivotal to state, that off-road tire market vaunts a slew of profitable growth grounds for industry expansion.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4 Off-road Tire Market, By Material (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.1 Off-road tires market share by material, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Synthetic rubber

4.2.1 Off-road tires market estimates and forecast from synthetic rubber, 2014 – 2025, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Off-road tires market estimates & forecast from synthetic rubber, by region, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 Natural rubber

4.3.1 Off-road tires market estimates and forecast from natural rubber, 2014 – 2025, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Off-road tires market estimates & forecast from natural rubber, by region, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.4 Fabrics & wire

4.4.1 Off-road tires market estimates and forecast from fabrics & wire, 2014 – 2025, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.4.2 Off-road tires market estimates & forecast from fabrics & wire, by region, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.5 Carbon black

4.5.1 Off-road tires market estimates and forecast from carbon black, 2014 – 2025, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.5.2 Off-road tires market estimates & forecast from carbon black, by region, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Off-road tires market estimates and forecast from others, 2014 – 2025, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.6.2 Off-road tires market estimates & forecast from others, by region, 2014-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

