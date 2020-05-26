North America Genetic Testing Services Market Opportunities and Analysis to 2027

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of the genetic diseases and rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. Also, growing preference towards Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing, support of government to adopt genetic testing services is positively impacting the growth of the market in the review period. In addition, various strategic initiatives by the manufacturers, new product launch along with artificial intelligence (AI) powered genetic testing is likely to boost the growth of market.

The List of Companies – North America Genetic Testing Services Market



Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Illumina, Inc. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Exact Sciences Corporation NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. Eurofins Scientific Ambry Genetics Centogene AG 23andMe, Inc.

The demand for the market in the region is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to various factors such as, rising cancer patients, increasing government funding among others. The rising incidence of genetic diseases among the population in US and Canada during recent years has fuelled the demand for genetic testing market in the region during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing focus on advanced method incorporation in healthcare, government and private initiatives for promotion of precision medicine and massive funds from government and private bodies for genetic research is further expected stimulate the growth and contribute to exceptional revenue generation for the genetic testing market in North America.

