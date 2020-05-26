New Energy Vehicle Market Analysis Of Global Trends, Demand And Competition 2020-2028

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the New Energy Vehicle market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the New Energy Vehicle market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global new energy vehicle market report has been segmented as per vehicle type, energy type, power source, powertrain, and region.

Global New Energy Vehicle Market: Overview

The term new energy vehicle is used for vehicles like plug-in electric vehicles and vehicles which use electric battery to run or to operate. Currently, number of vehicles using petroleum fuel is increasing day by day and it emits nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, which causes pollution. To prevent this government in various countries introduced a new concept, new energy vehicle. The power from electric battery is stored inside the vehicle which make it operable. These vehicles dont need any type of fuel, gas, or oil which is hazardous for environment.

Global New Energy Vehicle Market: Dynamics

Increasing pollution in urban areas is expected to lead government to develop new regulations to reduce this pollution, which is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the global market. Increasing concerns related to environment and increasing demand for energy efficient vehicles are key factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Government introduced some new regulations to mitigate use of fuel, oil, etc. and to increase use of vehicles which will not affect environment. These are other factors expected to drive growth of the global new energy vehicle market. In addition, developing charging outlets at public places is expected augment adoption rate of this vehicles. Moreover, governments in developing as well as developed countries are focusing on reducing pollution, and thus encouraging use this new energy vehicle. Availability of fast chargers in the public and private area is another factor expected to fuel growth of the target market.

This new energy vehicle contains advanced batteries, which help this vehicle for long distance travel, coupled with availability of advanced batteries at reduced cost. This are factors estimated to propel the global market growth. Moreover, Li-ion used in this vehicle in order to improve the performance of this vehicle, which have more energy storage capacity and high charging speed.

Global New Energy Vehicle Market: Segment Analysis

Among the energy type segments, the battery electric vehicles (BEVs) segment is expected to account or largest revenue share in the global market. This vehicle runs only on electricity which is stored inside large battery cell. Thus, this type of vehicle provides long distance travel with zero emission and can be charged at public or private charging outlets.

Global New Energy Vehicle Market: Region Analysis

The market in the North America is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global new energy vehicle market. This is attributed to rising demand for energy efficient vehicle and to control pollution in urban areas. In this region number of private and public charging outlets are being developed, which in turn expected to boost use of new energy vehicles across the region.

Global New Energy Vehicle Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger cars

Buses

Industrial Vehicles

Scooters

Others

Segmentation by Energy Type:

BEVs

PHEVs

FCEVs

Segmentation by Power Source:

Stored Electricity

On Board Electric Generator

Segmentation by Powertrain:

Series Hybrid

Parallel Hybrid

Combined Hybrid

