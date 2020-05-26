Metallic Pigments Market growth will driven by increasing demand for paints and coatings

Increasing demand for paints and coatings will foster metallic pigments market share over the forecast timeframe. With prominent availability of high product variety, the demand for copper metallic pigments and aluminum has relatively increased. Consumption of printing inks has increased on account of the massive growth of commercial printing, corrugated cardboard industry, packaging and publication sectors.

When used for printing inks, metallic pigments tend to exude color and have been garnering popularity for their high color. They also deliver long-lasting efficacy for to several construction materials like concrete, pavers, roofing tiles, cast-in-situ concrete and precast concrete which will accelerate metallic pigments market size over the projected timeframe.

Flourishing refinish and OEM sectors have resulted in the increasing demand for decorative paints and coatings which may help boost metallic pigments market growth. Such products exhibit an elegant appearance, degradation resistance and silvery metallic finish for interior coatings, wheel coatings and accessories.

Growth Drivers:

North America: Booming automotive sector

Asia Pacific: Increasing packaging plastics and printing inks industry

Europe: Growing demand for paints & coatings industry

LATAM: Rising consumer awareness of sustainable and led toxic coloring agents

There has been significant growth in the infrastructure sector due to the rising demand for industrialization, affordable housing, green construction and architectural flexibility triggering. Metallic pigments market share will boom with stainless steel-based protective coatings and conventional water applied over metal substrates for an improved protection feature.

Stainless steel metallic pigments market size from the paints and coatings application will record a growth of more than 5.5% between 2018-2024 on account of abrasion & corrosion resistance, hardness, ultraviolet resistance and high strength features.

There has been a steady rise in the use and adoption of nanotechnology within the paints and coating sector to be able to generate special effects in pigments which in turn will encourage the total growth of the industry. The technology consists of mica particles that own layers of several organic as well as inorganic metallic color pigments.

Top Key Players in the market are BASF SE, Sun Chemical Corporation, Silberline Manufacturing, Altana, Carl Schlenk AG, Toyo Aluminium K.K., Clariant, Sudarshan Chemicals, Ferro Corporation, CARLFORS BRUK, Metaflake Ltd., Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co. Ltd.,, S.P. Morell and Company, RADIOR France SAS, Lawrence Industries, and, Geotech International B.V.