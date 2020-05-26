Medical Electronics Market by Component (Sensors, MCUs/MPUs, Displays, Memory Devices, Batteries), Application (Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Imaging, Medical Implants)- Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Medical Electronics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Medical Electronics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trend and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Medical Electronics Market.

The Medical Electronics Market is estimated to be worth USD 5.1 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Medical Electronics Market:

Analog Devices (US)

Texas Instrument (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Medtronics Plc (Ireland)

ST Microelectronics (Switzerland)

NXPSemiconductors (Netherlands)

Maxim Integrated Products (US)

ON Semiconductor (US)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Microchip Technology (US)

Tekscan (US)

Monebo (US)

Cirtec Medical (US)

First Sensor (Germany)

Sensirion (Switzerland)

Innovative Sensor Technology (Switzerland)

Keller America (US)

Merit Medical Systems (US)

Increasing demand for IoT-based medical devices, such as cardiac monitors, respiratory monitors, hemodynamic monitors, and implantable devices, is the major factor accelerating the medical sensor market growth. The market for medical sensors is propelled by substantial investments in R&D activities for the development of new advanced sensors, and the extensive uses of sensor technology in the diagnosis, prognostic treatments, and drug delivery.

The increasing use of high-resolution technologies in medical electronics, such as 3D systems, capsule endoscopy, and miniaturized endoscopic systems, is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period. Medical implants are used in the case of heart failure, cardiac arrhythmia, ventricular tachycardia, valvular heart disease, angina pectoris, and atherosclerosis.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Size By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Electronics Market Growth (2019–2025)

4.2 Market, By Component

4.3 Market, By Product Type

4.4 Market, By Application

4.5 Market in APAC, By Component and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Aging Population and Increasing Life Expectancy Throughout the World

5.1.1.2 Rising Healthcare Spending and Ever-Changing Healthcare Landscape

5.1.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Iot-Based Smart Medical Devices

5.1.1.4 Escalating Demand for Portable Medical Devices and Wearable Electronics

5.1.1.5 Growing Use of Radiation Therapy in Diagnosis and Treatment of Diseases

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Designing Compatible Medical Electronics

5.1.2.2 High Maintenance and Refurbishment Costs of Medical Electronics

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Developing Countries to Offer Significant Growth Opportunity

5.1.3.2 Advances in Sensors and Digital Technologies to Create New Opportunities

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Processes and Increased Testing Requirements for Product Approval

5.1.4.2 Cybersecurity Risks Posed By Proliferation of Connected Medical Devices

5.1.5 Regulatory Trends for Medical Electronics in Different Regions

5.1.5.1 North America

5.1.5.1.1 Us

5.1.5.1.2 Canada

5.1.5.2 Europe

5.1.5.3 APAC

5.1.5.3.1 Japan

5.1.5.3.2 China

….and More

