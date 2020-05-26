Latest Research on Engineered T Cells Market to reach at $2,124.02 million and Growing at a CAGR of 46.5% By 2023

T cell is a type of white blood cell, and plays an important role in cell-medicated immunity. Engineered T cells are genetically modified T cells, specifically altered for therapeutic actions against autoimmune diseases and various types of cancers. The engineered T cells are delivered into patient’s body to reduce toxicity levels and restrict antigen escape (inability of immune system to respond to an infectious agent) for elimination of cancerous cells. The global engineered T cells market was valued at $145.97 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $2,124.02 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 46.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in of incidence of various types of cancers and autoimmune diseases is projected to drive the growth of the engineered T cells market. In addition, advantages offered by engineered T cells therapies over traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, high technological advancements, and increase access to medical insurance are expected to boost the market growth. However, high cost associated with T cells therapies and lack of awareness about T cells therapies hinder the growth of this market.

Engineered T Cells Market

Key Players:

Autolus Limited

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cell Medica

Elli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Juno Therapeutics

Novartis AG

Oxford Biomedica

Pfizer Inc.

Precision Bioscience

Competitive landscape:

The Engineered T Cells Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based ontheir geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening theirstrategic moves,along with customer interaction.

Engineered T Cells Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

