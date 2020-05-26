IVF Devices and Consumables Market Expected to Witness High Growth by 2027 | Vitrolife AB, Merck Serono, Irvine Scientific, Cooper Surgical

IVF Devices and Consumables Market to 2020 – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by Instruments (Sperm separation system, Cryosystem, Incubators, Ovum aspiration pump, Cabinet, Accessories and disposables), Reagents and Media (Cryopreservation, Semen processing, Ovum processing, Embryo culture) and Technology (Fresh Embryo, Frozen Egg, Donor Egg)

The Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is growing significantly mainly due to rising incidences of infertility, advancement in IVF techniques and growing healthcare per capita spending. Recent innovations in the IVF technology, such as embryoscope and capsule IVF, are expected to further drive the IVF devices market. However, strenuous maintenance issues and high cost associated with the devices hinders the growth of the market. The shift in adoption of conventional infertility treatments such as infertility-medication (clomid), by the advanced IVF technologies would open opportunities for the IVF devices market. However, the major challenge in Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is affordability of these devices by the small sized IVF clinics. Asia-Pacific IVF devices and consumables marketis expected to grow at a double digitCAGR from 2015 to 2020.

The Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is segmented into IVF instruments, reagents and media, technology, end users and geography. The instruments considered in this report include sperm separation system, cryosystem, incubator, imaging system, disposables and consumables ovum aspiration pump, IVF cabinet, micromanipulator, IVF-accessories and disposables and others. The capital equipment used during IVF procedures is the fastest growing devices owing to high usage. However, disposables and consumables used during IVF procedures are the highest revenue generating segment.

Based on reagents and media the market is categorized into, cryopreservation media, semen processing media, ovum processing media and embryo culture media. Cryopreservation media is the high revenue generating media owing to its large application during frozen IVF cycles. IVF devices and consumables market by techniques is categorized into, fresh embryo IVF, frozen egg IVF and donor egg IVF. Fresh embryo IVF cycles are the largest revenue generating segment, as couple seeking for IVF treatment would firstly opt for fresh IVF cycle.

The Asia-Pacific IVF devices market by end-users is segmented into clinics, hospitals, surgical centres and clinical research institutes. Clinics is the highest revenue generating end-user for IVF devices owing to its growing popularity across fertility destinations. The Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is analysed on the basis of geographical regions into China, India, Japan, and Australia among others. China and Japan are the leading revenue generating segmented, collectively accounted for about 54.8% of the market share in 2014. However, India would be the fastest growing region, owing to high demand for economic IVF services and availability of skilled labour workforce.

